Pro-LGBTQ+ Orange County Doctor Charged with Sexually Assaulting Male Patients Under the Pretext of Medical Examinations

An Orange County doctor specializing in treating members of the LGBTQ+ community has been charged with sexually assaulting nine male patients, officials announced Tuesday.

The incidents occurred "under the guise that the assaults were part of necessary medical exams," according to the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

Dr. William Thompson IV, 56, of Huntington Beach, faces eight felony charges of sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, three felony counts of sexual battery by fraud and two felony counts of forcible oral copulation, officials detailed in a news release.

Thompson Forced Patients to Orally Copulate Him, Performed Unnecessary Anal Exams

The assaults allegedly occurred between 2016 and 2020 and included forcing one patient to orally copulate him and performing medically unnecessary anal exams.

"After learning medical procedures being performed on them by Thompson were not medically necessary, six of Thompson's patients disclosed that they had been sexually assaulted by Thompson," officials said.

The doctor was arrested last week at his Newport Beach medical practice following a joint investigation by the Department of Consumer Affairs and the Newport Beach Police Department.

Thompson Faces 30 Years to Life in Prison

Thompson's website describes him as a general practitioner that services the LGBTQ community. He is also affiliated with Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, officials said.

This isn't Thompson's first run-in with the law. Back in April 2021, Thompson was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, during which he had a blood alcohol content of .38, officials said. He eventually pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of DUI and one misdemeanor count of DUI with a BAC of more than .08%.

For the alleged sex crimes, Thompson faces a maximum sentence of 30 years to life in prison plus 25 years convicted on all counts. He is out on $100,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 2.

"Many of Dr. Thompson's patients depended on him to provide life-saving care and he exploited those vulnerabilities for his own sexual gratification," District Attorney Todd Spitzer said.

"Unfortunately, because of his specialized area of practice, Dr. Thompson put the very patients he was supposed to treat with professionalism and dignity, in a situation where they may have felt they had no other choice but to be subjected to sexual abuse in order to receive the treatment they needed to continue to live," Spitzer added. "A doctor's office should be a place where patients can safely share their most personal vulnerabilities without having to fear they will be preyed upon by a sexual predator. No one should be violated in such a shameful way by someone who has taken an oath to protect their patients."