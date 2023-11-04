Alabama Mayor Commits Suicide After Conservative Website Publishes Photos of Him Dressed as a Transgender Woman

An Alabama mayor and pastor committed suicide after a conservative news outlet published photos of him wearing woman's clothing.

As reported by Mediate, 1819 News published a story on Wednesday, of Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland. The article noted a meeting Copeland had with then-President Donald Trump in 2019 in the wake of a storm that had affected the city.

Outlet Shared Details, Photos of Copeland's Alleged 'Secret Life' as Transgender Woman

The news outlet then shared details of a "secret life" that it alleged Copeland was playing out on social media. "Smiths Station's mayor operated social media accounts as a transgender woman under the pseudonym Brittini Blaire Summerlin," the article noted.

The article also included several photos from Copeland's social media accounts and online interactions where he posted under the pseudonym. Craig Monger, who wrote the article, also interviewed Copeland, who said the posts were ways of "getting rid of stress."

Copeland Had Asked Monger Not to Make the Article Public

"After the interview, Copeland promptly deleted the accounts and asked them not to be made public due to his family and position as a pastor," the reporter wrote.

Copeland referenced the article in his Baptist congregation on Wednesday night, stating he was the victim of an "internet attack."

"Yes, I have taken pictures with my wife in the privacy of our home in an attempt of humor because I know I'm not a handsome man nor a beautiful woman either," he said. "I apologize for any embarrassment caused by my private, personal life that has come publicly."

In response, Baptist leaders in Alabama issued a statement saying they had "become aware of the alleged unbiblical behavior."

Copeland Shot Himself During Welfare Check

On Friday evening, Lee County Sheriff's deputies received information regarding the mayor needing a possible welfare check. Deputies found Copeland in the Beulah community area, where a slow pursuit began, as reported by WTVM.

Officials say the mayor turned onto Lee Road 275 north of Yarbroughs Crossroads and pulled over. When he exited his vehicle, he produced a handgun and used it to take his own life.

The Alabama-focused 1819 News is a conservative outlet. In August, Steve Bannon called it "a fantastic site." Jeff Poor, the editor-in-chief of the publication, previously worked for Breitbart.