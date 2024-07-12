How Did Shelley Duvall Die? 'The Shining' and 'Annie Hall' Star Dies of Complication from Diabetes at Her Texas Home Aged 75

Shelley Duvall, the actress best known for her role in "The Shining," has died at the age of 75. Duvall, who played Wendy Torrance in the legendary 1980 Stanley Kubrick horror film, passed away peacefully in her sleep at her Texas home due to complications from diabetes, as confirmed by her longtime partner, Dan Gilroy.

"My dear, sweet, wonderful life partner and friend left us. Too much suffering lately, now she's free. Fly away, beautiful Shelley," Gilroy said to The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday. Duvall, a Texas native, first met director Robert Altman at a party in 1970. He invited her to star in his film "Brewster McCloud," marking her debut on the silver screen.

A Star Is Dead

Duvall, born on July 7, 1949, in Fort Worth, Texas, later starred in films like "Annie Hall," "McCabe & Mrs. Miller," and "Popeye," among many others. Duvall is best remembered for her role as Wendy Torrance in "The Shining." Initially receiving mixed reviews, the film has since gained considerable acclaim from contemporary critics.

Duvall's final film appearance was in "Manna From Heaven," released in 2002. After its release, she withdrew from public life and retired until recently.

She made a comeback to cinema in 2023 with "The Forest Hills," portraying a character who starts having unsettling visions following a head injury during a camping trip in the Catskill Mountains.

"Shelley leaves behind an amazing legacy and will be missed by so many people, myself included. I am proud of her for overcoming adversity to act again and will always be forever grateful for her friendship and kindness," The Forest Hills director Scott Goldberg told People.

Left Showbiz Suddenly

In an interview with The New York Times, she said that she left the entertainment industry in 2002 because she felt "hurt" by people in Hollywood. "I was a star; I had leading roles," she told the paper. "People think it's just aging, but it's not. It's violence."

She later appeared on an episode of "Dr. Phil" in 2016, discussing her struggles with mental illness during her television career. The show's host faced criticism afterward for what some perceived as exploiting her situation.

In the interview with The Times, Gilroy said that Duvall's 2016 appearance on "Dr. Phil" was intended to support her career but instead had negative consequences, portraying her in a peculiar light.

He expressed concern about her well-being, particularly when she sleeps in her car.

Gilroy also explained that after their Los Angeles home was destroyed in the 1994 Northridge earthquake, they relocated to Texas in search of a better life.

However, things took a turn for the worse, and she began experiencing fear and reluctance toward work.