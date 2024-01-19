How Did Shawn Barber Die? Canadian Pole Vaulter and 2015 World Champion Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 29

Shawn Barber, the Canadian pole vault record holder and 2015 world champion, has tragically died. He was just 29. According to reports, Barber passed away due to medical complications. However, there is no further detail about the exact circumstances under which the athlete died.

Barber died at his home in Kingwood, Texas, on Wednesday, his agent, Paul Doyle confirmed to the Associated Press. Although the exact cause of death is currently unknown, it was reported that Barber had been facing health issues for some time. However, his death came as a shock to millions of his fans and tributes have been pouring in from the time the tragic news broke.

Died Suddenly Leaving Everyone Shocked

"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself," Doyle said Thursday. "It's tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age."

Barber excelled as a pole vaulter during his time at the University of Akron, winning consecutive NCAA indoor championships in 2014 and 2015.

Following his participation in the 2013 World Championships, Barber faced disappointment as he did not qualify for the final.

However, he tasted success at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, earning a bronze medal at the age of 20. He cleared 5.45 meters on his first attempt but was unable to clear 5.55 meters.

The 2015 Pan American Games were hosted in Toronto, Ontario, on Canadian soil. During the event, Barber achieved a height of 5.80 meters, equaling the Pan Am record set by Lázaro Borges in 2011.

In the earlier rounds, he faced a challenge when he missed his 5.40-meter vault, causing some nervous moments for both himself and the home crowd. Barber later attributed the mishap to applying sunscreen earlier, leaving residue on his hands.

On Top of the World

In addition to his achievements, he also clinched the NCAA outdoor title in 2015 and went on to win the gold medal later that summer at the Pan-Am Games.

Barber maintained a strong momentum during the 2015 season in Beijing, winning the gold medal by defeating Germany's Raphael Marcel Holzdeppe.

In the following year, Barber reached the final at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, taking part in a pole vault event that was ultimately won by Thiago Braz of Brazil.

Barber recorded his best vault on January 15, 2016, in Reno, Nevada, reaching a height of six meters (19 feet, 8 ¼ inches).

His mark remains the Canadian record. Barber is survived by his mother, Ann; father, George; and brother, David.