Canadian Boy, 11, Dies After Being Hit with Puck in the Neck During Hockey Practice

An 11-year-old boy has died in Quebec Province after he was struck in the neck by a puck.

The boy, whose name has not been released publicly, was struck Tuesday during practice, police in Saint-Eustache, a suburb northwest of Montreal, said, according to CTV. He was taken to a Montreal hospital for treatment but died there on Friday.

Child was Wearing All the Required Protective Equipment

"Tuesday evening, during hockey practice, an 11-year-old boy was accidentally hit by a puck while participating in a regular exercise," police said. "It is with regret that we were informed of the child's death."

The child was wearing all required protective equipment when the freak accident took place, Saint-Eustache officials said. Hockey Quebec said neck guards are standard protective gear.

"We would like to offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and loved ones," the unsigned statement read. "All our thoughts are with the family, loved ones, teammates and the Saint-Eustache sporting community."

Although police are investigating the incident, so far they are indicating they do not believe foul play was involved.

"The police service has notified the Coroner's Office and will assist with the investigation, which is still underway. The purpose of the investigation is to shed light on the causes and circumstances of the death," a police news release said.

Second Fatal Hockey Injury in Three Months

The boy's death was the second fatal hockey injury this fall involving a neck injury. died in October after a rival player's skate blade sliced open his neck. An arrest on suspicion of manslaughter was later made, as previously reported.

Johnson's death was the impetus for the English Ice Hockey Association to order that all players wear neck guards beginning next year.