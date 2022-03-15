How Did Scott Hall Die? WWE Hall of Famer Razor Ramon Dies at 63 after Family Turn off Life Support

WWE legend Scott Hall passed away on Monday after suffering several heart attacks over the weekend following complications from a recent surgery. He was 63 years old, WWE announced. He was placed on life support on Saturday but could not be revived. No cause of Hall's death was reported.

Hall's longtime tag-team partner, Keith Nash, had tweeted on social media late Sunday that Hall was in critical condition. Once his family is in place they will discontinue life support," he wrote on Instagram (see the post below). Hall was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014 for his contribution to the sport.

End of an Era

According to reports, Hall, better known as Razor Ramon in professional wrestling, suffered three heart attacks, prompting his family to turn off the equipment. Hall was reportedly still "fighting" hours after being removed from life support. However, he finally died on Monday night, WWE announced.

Confirming his death, WWE said in a statement: "WWE extends its condolences to Hall's family, friends and fans," the company said in a statement.

The news comes just a week after he was admitted to hospital for breaking his hip after suffering a fall. Hall's friend, Nash, however, gave an indication earlier that he wouldn't survive. "I'm going to lose the one person on this planet I've spent more of my life with than anyone else. My heart is broken and I'm so very f***ing sad," he tweeted.

During the Monday Night Wars in the mid/late 1990s, the two made one of the most unexpected and contentious moves in wrestling history when they switched from WWE to arch rivals WCW.

Hall of Flame

Hall's death definitely is the end of an era given that he played a key role in popularizing the sport in the 1990s. However, he gained popularity long before that. Hall began his professional wrestling career in 1984 with the National Wrestling Alliance and went on to make a name for himself in the 1990s with World Championship Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation.

Hall was born in Maryland on October 20, 1958, and grew up in a military family that moved frequently. He attended high school in Munich, Germany. Hall's substance usage issues were included in a WCW storyline, but he also blamed them for many arrests over the course of his nearly 30-year career.

Hall also worked for Jim Crockett Promotions, the AWA, and other organizations through the regional territory system. He eventually made it to the WWE (then the WWF) in 1992, when he rose to national notoriety as Razor Ramon, a "bad guy" Cuban gimmick based on Al Pacino's role from "Scarface."

Hall recalled in a 2017 interview that Vince McMahon initially pitched a military gimmick because his father had served in the army, but Hall countered with the Razor Ramon gimmick â€” which had some similarities to his WCW persona "Diamond Stud" â€” and McMahon signed off on it despite allegedly never having seen "Scarface."

Hall's biggest match came against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania X in a ladder match for the Intercontinental title.

Together with Nash, they became a formidable pair. They were members of the NWO, one of wrestling's most prominent and important factions, and won the world tag team titles six times together in the now-defunct wrestling business.

Along with Triple H and Shawn Michaels, Hall and Nash were part of the legendary 'The Clique,' and they were nearly inseparable during their careers.

Hall was also regarded by fellow wrestlers as having a sharp business sense. He sowed the seed for Sting's crow persona, which resulted in a massive WCW angle in 1997 between The Icon and the nWo. Hall was also a skilled politician. With Nash, Michaels, Triple H (Paul Levesque), and X-Pac (Sean Waltman), he was a member of the infamous 'kliq,' a group of close pals reputed to have political clout backstage.