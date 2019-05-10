For WWE, the treatment meted to the WWE Superstars is very important and the veterans expect a certain level of respect handed to them. However, there have been instances when careers of superstars have stalled owing to bickerings in the backstage and it had repercussions on their lives, basically for no fault of their own.

Here we take a look at 3 WWE superstars whose careers were ruined because of backstage politics:

CM Punk

CM Punk was one of the superstars created by WWE, but he was outspoken and never one to mince his words, he got into a lot of trouble for speaking out against the officials. Perhaps, one of the biggest superstars of WWE, Punk's career stalled when took a stand and hit out when he was overlooked in favour of Randy Orton versus Batista at WrestleMania 30.

He left the company and has since, hit out against the WWE and the backstage politics which has become quite evident in the recent past.

Mr Kennedy

One of the most known figures in backstage politics was Mr Kennedy. Apparently, Kennedy had set off on a wrong tangent and rubbed many people on the wrong side backstage which eventually cost him on May 25, 2009, during WWE RAW.

He was returning from a shoulder injury when he took part in a 10-man tag team match. In this particular feud, he attempted a suplex on Randy Orton, which did not go according to plan following which Orton and John Cena marched up to Vince McMahon and complained that he was not very safe to work with. Four days later after this incident, Mr, Kennedy was asked to pack his bags and leave.

The Nexus

By several accounts, John Cena was also part of this ouster. The Nexus were flying and had become a crowd favourite back in 2010. He was pitted against John Cena, Chris Jericho and Edge during the SummerSlam event. Cena aimed for the finish to be changed which saw Nexus being shunted away. It is still not known whether he knew about the final result or not.

Later, speaking in a show with Chris Jericho, Nexus said: It was WWE Team vs. Team Nexus...and the finish boiled down to you [Edge] and me [Jericho] were in there, but it was Cena against a couple of them. John wanted to do things a certain way and we told him 'you're wrong'. Remember that? And he did it anyway, and it sucked. And then afterwards he came over to us and said 'I should have listened to you, but I wasn't seeing it that way. And sometimes you just don't see it that way, you know?