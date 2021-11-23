Viral Video Shows Fan Attacking WWE Star Seth Rollins at Barclays Center During 'Monday Night Raw'

Fans watching 'Monday Night Raw' were left gaping when WWE star Seth Rollins was attacked by a fan as he walked back from his fight at the Barclays Center on Monday, November 22. The incident was caught on video and went viral as soon as it was posted on social media. The attacker was detained by the NYPD.

"The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," WWE said in a statement. The fan came running and jumped the guard rail separating fans from the performers, near the back of the ramp before tackling Seth Rollins to the ground as he walked back from his match with Finn Balor. Rollins suffered no injuries during the attack.

Viral video

Videos shared on Twitter showed a fan sprinting towards Seth Rollins, and jumping on him with full force. As the duo fell and scuffled on the ground, Rollins could be seen trying to push the fan off him while attempting to wriggle himself free. Referees and crew members then intervened and tried to pull the attacker off Rollins.

After one of the referees hit the attacker with a running elbow on his back, Rollins finally rolled out from beneath him. An already flustered Rollins could be seen screaming at the attacker as the security pushed him to the back. Fans at that moment began chanting "f**k him up," trying to incite Rollins. Numerous videos of the incident, filmed at various angles were doing rounds on Twitter.

The attacker was taken into custody

NYPD told ESPN's Marc Raimondi that the attacker, a 24-year-old male was taken into custody. Police, however, did not reveal the identity of the attacker. Information about charges filed against him was not clear at the moment. The motive behind the attack was also not known at the moment.