How Did Ronald Powell Die? Former New Orleans Saints Lineback Dies Suddenly Aged 32 as Tributes Pour in from Ex-Teammates

Ronald Powell, former linebacker for the New Orleans Saints, died on Monday at the age of 32, the NFL Players Association announced on Tuesday. As of now, no cause of death is known. A five-star high school recruit and standout defensive lineman at the University of Florida, Powell was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in the fifth round of the 2014 draft.

Powell played in 14 games in his debut season as a rookie. Following his time with the Saints, Powell also had short stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Seattle Seahawks, and Chicago Bears. However, he did not continue his NFL career after leaving the New Orleans Saints.

Sudden Death Shocks Fraternity

The news of Powell's sudden death was shared on social media by his former college football teammate, Junior Galette, on Tuesday. The cause of death has not been clarified at this time.

A statement read: "I Love You Forever till we meet again. An EXCELLENT FATHER. Respected Brother and a Loving Son."

"I am saddened to share with the rest of the world that Ronald Powell Transitioned Earlier today. REST IN POWER RONALD POWELL."

"Today we mourn the loss of Ronald Powell- a father, a brother, and a son who was loved and cherished by so many," the NFLPA Former Players Fraternity said.

"We send comfort to all those who knew Ronald. [Rest in peace]."

Short but Eventful Career

Powell, a highly touted recruit, committed to the Florida Gators as a five-star prospect after an impressive high school career. He held the distinction of being the No. 1 prospect in the 2010 class from Rancho Verde High School in California.

Despite being plagued by injuries during his college career, the New Orleans Saints drafted Powell, and he had an impactful first season. In his brief NFL career, he played in 14 games and registered one solo tackle and one assist. Following his release by the Saints the next season, he had practice squad tenures with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

However, he was released by the Saints in September 2015. Afterward, he had a series of moves among NFL practice squads.

He signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 but did not see any game action with the team.

In 2019, he signed with the Orlando Apollos in the now-defunct AAF (Alliance of American Football), but unfortunately, he was waived before the season commenced and did not have the opportunity to play in any games.

The Florida Gators football program posted their own tribute, writing: "We're very saddened to learn about the passing of former Gators player Ronald Powell.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones."