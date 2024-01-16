How Did Mila De Jesus Die? Weight Loss Influencer Who Shot to Fame for Her Viral Transformation Dies Aged 35 after Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Brazilian influencer and newlywed Mila De Jesus, who shot to fame after undergoing a major weight loss transformation has died aged 35. De Jesus died on Friday after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest. The Instagram star who was born in Brazil but lived in Boston, died four months after her marriage to George Kowszik, according to a Jam Press report.

De Jesus also leaves behind four children from a previous marriage. It is unclear what led to her cardiac arrest. A few months ago, the content creator revealed that she had been dealing with psoriasis, a skin condition that causes a rash with itchy and scaly patches, since July.

Sudden and Shocking Death

It is unclear if De Jesus had any heart ailments previously but her sudden death has left her fans in shock. "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday," an Instagram post confirming her death read.

"In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot."

However, a few months before her death, the content creator shared with her fans that she had been grappling with psoriasis, a skin disease caused by a rash with itchy and scaly patches, since July.

"It's been three months dealing with this situation, 80% of my body is affected," De Jesus wrote in an October Instagram post to her nearly 60,000 followers. "Juggling doctors, medications, ointments, and taking a deep breath."

De Jesus rose to prominence on social media following her gastric bypass surgery on October 5, 2017.

Turning into an Inspiration

Commemorating the anniversary of her weight loss journey, she posted a message to her almost 60,000 Instagram followers. In the post, De Jesus described the surgery as a life-changing decision, accompanied by before-and-after pictures showcasing her transformation.

"Six years since a decision that changed my life in various aspects," De Jesus captioned the composite. "On one side, the 22-year-old Mila, and on the other, the 35-year-old Mila."

De Jesus rarely spoke about her skin disease, choosing instead to share pictures of her family and herself on social media. Her final Instagram post, dated January 7, featured photos and videos of her and one of her children.

Following her death, social media users posted heartfelt comments on a tribute photo created by her daughter in honor of the late influencer.

"Root follower here, since the beginning of YouTube," wrote one heartbroken fan. "So sad, my God a lot of light, Mila. Rest in peace."

Another fan wrote, "All my most sincere condolences."

Businesswoman Eduarda Gaia, a long-time friend of the influencer, also mourned De Jesus' death. "I will remember our last conversation on the phone forever!" she said in a statement, per local media. "I love you so much, friend."

One of De Jesus' children, Pedro Marçal, paid homage to his late mother with a heartfelt message, saying, "Rest, mom. I love you so much, and no one will ever love me like you. God bless you."

The Brazilian influencer gained notable recognition for her makeup tutorials, a content genre she regularly shared with her audience of over 100,000 followers on YouTube.