How Did Adan Canto Die? 'The Cleaning Lady' and 'Designated Survivor' Star Dies Aged 42 after Battling Appendiceal Cancer

Adan Canto, known for his role as gangster Armand Morales on Fox's "The Cleaning Lady," died on January 8. The Mexican-American actor, who made a successful transition from a thriving music career in Mexico to becoming a prominent figure in Hollywood, died after bravely fighting appendiceal cancer. He was just 42.

Canto also starred in the Fox series "The Following" and portrayed Vice President-elect Aaron Shore on "Designated Survivor," a show that transitioned from ABC to Netflix. Canto's most recent role was in the TV series "The Cleaning Lady," where he played a lead character for the first two seasons. His sudden death has left his fans and colleagues shocked.

Unexpected and Sudden Death

"We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Adan Canto," Fox said in a statement. "A wonderful actor and dear friend, we were honored to have him as part of the Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment families since his US debut in 'The Following' more than a decade ago.

"Most recently, he lit up the screen in 'The Cleaning Lady' with a powerful performance that showcased his artistry, range, depth and vulnerability.

"This is an unfathomable loss and we grieve alongside his wife Stephanie, their children and loved ones.

"We will miss Adan dearly."

Canto's family also released a statement following his death. "Adan had a depth of spirit that few truly knew. Those who glimpsed it were changed forever," his reps said in statement. "He will be greatly missed by so many.'

Canto, unfortunately, couldn't start production for Season 3 of "The Cleaning Lady" due to his illness.

However, there were plans for him to rejoin the series later in the season, as reported by Deadline. The show plans to pay tribute to him in the Season 3 opener on March 5 with a dedicated card.

Fraternity Shocked

Several of his fans took to social media to pay tribute to Canto. "My heart goes out to everyone on The Cleaning Lady crew and his family & friends. Really loved watching him on that show and he will be missed. RIP Adan Canto," one of his fans wrote.

Another devastated fan wrote, "This just knocked the breath out of my body. I am STUNNED and borderline hyperventilating. F*** cancer for taking far too many greats and so young too. RIP Adan Canto. What a tremendous talent. My heart aches for his loved ones. [dove emoji]"

Hailing from Ciudad Acuña, Coahuila, Mexico, and raised in Texas, Canto embarked on a journey from his hometown at the age of 16 to pursue opportunities as a musician in Mexico City.

His first venture into television came in 2009 with a role on the Mexican series "Estado de Gracia." However, his path took a major turn when he was discovered for a prominent role in the 2013 series, "The Following."

In a February 2013 interview with Collider, Canto talked about his shift into acting, saying, "I never said that I wanted to be an actor when I was a kid. I didn't know. I thought I was going to be a singer and musician."

"That's what I had been doing, for a huge part of my life. But music, in Mexico, just wasn't working out. So, I fell into acting and I just fell in love with it. It was amazing! It was a great safe place to just vent. And then, I found out that I could actually do this and I saw a future in it.

"Everything I've always been interested in, I could apply it, in this area. So, I just fell into it, and it worked out."

In 2014, Canto forayed into filmmaking by writing and directing a short film titled "Before Tomorrow."

Also, another one of his short films, "The Shot," which he both wrote and directed, received numerous festival awards for Best Narrative Short Film in 2020.

Canto's debut major film role was in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" in 2014. He continued to grace the big screen in movies such as "Amanda and Jack Go Glamping," "2 Hearts," "Bruised," "The Devil Below," and "Agent Game," as reported by Variety.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie Ann Canto, whom he met during the filming of "The Following," and their two children, Roman Alder and Eve Josephine.