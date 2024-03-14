Aroldis Chapman: Ex-Yankees Star Posts Disturbing Video of Groping Older Woman Believed to be His Mother as Fans Call It 'Disgusting' [GRAPHIC]

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever and former Yankees star Aroldis Chapman grabbed eyeballs with a recent social media post that featured a video of him groping an older woman while seated on a couch. Naturally, this sent fans spiraling, with many calling him "disgusting" for posting the distasteful video.

In an Instagram story video shared on Chapman's verified account, the 36-year-old MLB star was seen reclining on the shoulder of an older woman, while also touching her mid-section and grabbing her breasts. The woman initially pushed his hand away from her breasts but soon they – Chapman and the woman-- along with a third person behind the camera, started a conversation in Spanish.

Extremely Distasteful

Chapman is seen in the video squeezing each of her breasts while the woman gently attempts to brush his hands away. Before he stops groping, he kisses her right breast over her clothing. The woman's legs are under a blanket, and she appears fully clothed.

As of Wednesday morning, the video remained on Chapman's Instagram Story.

The woman's identity has not been officially confirmed, but according to Sports Illustrated, some speculate that she may be Chapman's mother. Needless to say, if she is Chapman's mother, the video is in extremely bad taste.

Another video on Chapman's Instagram Story shows the elderly woman and an older man cooking together in a kitchen.

It is still unclear why Chapman posted such a disgusting video.

Chapman and His Wild Ways

In January, Chapman inked a one-year contract worth $10.5 million with Pittsburgh after playing for the Royals and Rangers in 2023.

"Let's give it our all on the field!" he wrote on Instagram at the time, including a photo of him in a Pirates jersey. "Thanks to everyone for your support.

"This year, we are going with everything, playing with heart and leaving everything on the field. Let's enjoy an incredible season together full of triumphs and exciting moments!"

Chapman, originally from Cuba, joined the Rangers during their World Series championship campaign after being traded from the Kansas City Royals in June. During his time with the Rangers, he achieved a record of 2-3 with four saves and held a 3.72 ERA.

In October 2015, Chapman, 36, faced accusations of pushing and choking his girlfriend during an alleged domestic violence incident.

The episode reportedly involved Chapman firing eight gunshots. While Florida police did not file charges due to inconsistencies in witness reports, MLB imposed a 30-game suspension on him for the 2016 season.