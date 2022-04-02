Hope Solo: Ex-US Soccer Team Goalkeeper Arrested for DWI With 2-Yr-Old Twins Inside Her Car

Former US women's national team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her two-year-old twins inside, according to authorities. A police report said Solo was arrested on Thursday in a shopping center parking lot in Winston-Salem.

According to reports, Solo, 40, was charged with driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor child abuse. The two-time Olympic gold medalist and World Cup winner was released from jail and given a court date of June 28. Solo has a history of arrests, including one in 2014 in which she was accused of physically assaulting her nephew.

In the Net Again

According to an arrest warrant, a passerby spotted Solo passed out behind the wheel for more than an hour with the vehicle's engine running and the two children in the backseat. However, when police approached her, she resisted arrested but was finally taken into custody.

"Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department arrested Hope Amelia Stevens (Hope Solo) on Thursday, March 31, 2022 in the parking lot of a business located at 3475 Parkway Village Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina," according to a statement provided to DailyMail.com.

However, police said that due to the imminent prosecution, no further information about this arrest will be released.

"On the advice of counsel, Hope can't speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges," Solo's lawyer Rich Nichols said in a statement on behalf of her.

Not the First Time

Hope was arguably the best goalkeeper in the world during her time with the USWNTT. However, this isn't the first time that Solo had a run with the law. The ill-tempered football star has a long rap sheet. Solo has been arrested before for domestic violence.

In 2014, she was accused of berating a cop and threatening to "kick his ass." She was also charged with engaging into a physical altercation with her adolescent nephew. However, due to a lack of cooperation from the youngster, a 17-year-old who stands 6-foot-9, and his mother, Solo's half-sister, the accusations were eventually dropped.

In 2012, Solo married Jerramy Stevens, a former Seattle Seahawks tight end. He was arrested shortly before their wedding for assault following an incident involving Solo, but he was not charged.

The same year, the US Anti-Doping Agency issued a public warning to Solo after she tested positive for the banned drug Canrenone in a urine test. However, Solo still was part of the US Olympic team that year and her team won gold in London.

She became a mother in 2020, giving birth to twins, who were with her in the backseat during her Thursday arrest.

From 2000 to 2016, Solo appeared in 202 international games for the United States, including title teams at the 2011 Women's World Cup and the 2008 and 2012 Olympics. At the 2011 and 2015 Women's World Cups, she was chosen best goalie.

Solo was expelled from the national team during the 2016 Olympics in Brazil after calling the Swedish team "cowards" for taking a defensive approach against the defending gold medalists, bringing an end to an illustrious playing career marked by controversy.