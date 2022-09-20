Who Is Sumner Stroh? Instagram Model Claims She Had Affair With Married Maroon 5 Singer Adam Levine [WATCH]

An Instagram model has claimed that she had an affair with Maroon 5 frontman and singer Adam Levine, months before he allegedly informed her that he was expecting another baby with wife Behati Prinsloo. Sumner Stroh, 23, an Instagram model, took to TikTok to make the claims and explained how the illicit relationship started with the singer.

Stroh in the TikTok video also claimed that Levine recently made contact with her to ask if he could use her name for a baby his wife, Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo is expecting. Levine has been married to Prinsloo since 2014. The couple announced they were expecting their third child together in PEOPLE on September 6.

Bombshell Allegations

Stroh in her TikTok video alleged that Levine cheated on his wife and that too when she was pregnant. She detailed everything about her relationship with the rock singer and how their affair started.

In the TikTok confessional video, Stroh said that she had a year-long affair with the 43-year-old singer and shared screenshots of their flirtatious conversations on Instagram, along with one strange message in which Levine requested if he might give his unborn child her name.

"Essentially, I was having an affair with a man who was married to a Victoria's Secret model," Stroh said.

The man was supposedly Levine. She described herself as "young and naive" at the time but added that she felt she was "exploited." "At the time, I was young and naÃ¯ve. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now, so I was definitely easily manipulated," she said.

Stroh is 23 years old and was born on August 11, 1999. She graduated from the University of Texas. Stroh is an Instagram model and also has an account on OnlyFans.

Stroh revealed alleged screenshots of text messages where Levine complimented her attractiveness.

Stroh, who would not go into detail about their interactions, cited one Instagram direct message (DM) exchange between the two in which Levine says, "It is unreal how f***ing hot you are. Like it blows my mind."

He continues, "You are fifty times hotter in person."

Stroh, who has over 338,000 Instagram followers, claimed that she and Levine had been dating for approximately a year before losing touch "over a period of months."

Coming Back to Her Life

Stroh said that Levine re-entered her life via Instagram months after their relationship ended. "OK serious question. I'm having another baby and if it's w boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? Dead serious," the DM from Levine allegedly said.

After receiving the strange message, Stroh claimed that she felt as like she was "in hell." 'I mean my morals were unknowingly compromised. I was completely manipulated,' she said in the TikTok video that has now gone viral.

Stroh clarified that she was reluctantly speaking up in order to further avoid drama. She privately distributed the purported screenshots to friends in the hopes of getting support. One of them made a threat to sell the screenshots to tabloids though. To stop them, Stroh herself told the story.

"I wanted to handle this privately. I never wanted to come forward because obviously I know the implications that come with doing what I do, making money the way I do, and being an Instagram model," she added.

"I had sent some screenshots recklessly to a few friends I thought I trusted and one of them had attempted to sell to a tabloid...So here I am."

Although Stroh did not give a precise chronology for the affair, the allegations come just five days after Prinsloo announced her pregnancy on Instagram amid heavy speculation.

Prinsloo and Levine were photographed eating lunch together earlier this month in Santa Barbara, where the soon-to-be mother-of-three was sporting a prominent baby bulge.

When the pair were spotted in July celebrating their seventh wedding anniversary while on a trip to Maui, Hawaii, it is thought that she was already pregnant. Prinsloo was caught on camera alone and with a dejected expression on the beach, while Levine was nowhere to be found in the images.

Before being married to Prinsloo in 2014, Levine was almost as well-known for his long list of model girlfriends as he is for his music and sex appeal.