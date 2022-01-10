How Did Bob Saget Die? Iconic Stand-Up Comedian Found Dead in Orlando Hotel Room Hours After Performing Live

Bob Saget, who went from being a stand-up comedian to a respected star for his role as Danny Tanner on the sitcom "Full House" died on Sunday, police confirmed. He was 65. Saget was found dead in his room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida, police confirmed shortly after his death.

Employees of the hotel found Saget in his room around 4 pm, and Sheriff's deputies and the fire department arrived soon after, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Department. The cause of death has not been revealed, but officials said that they have not yet found any sign of foul play.

Sudden Death

As of now, few details are currently available about the circumstances leading up to Saget's mysterious death, though sources say that he was pronounced dead in his hotel room. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, "no information on cause of death, and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case."

Local police and fire departments responded to the hotel around 4 pm on Sunday after hotel security found the comic in his room, TMZ reported. "Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene," the department wrote in a statement.

Saget's family is also shocked with his sudden demise. Confirming his death late Sunday, the family released a statemt that read: "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today."

"He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Police have launched an investigation into Saget's death but as of now there are no signs of foul play. "Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case," officials said, adding #BobSaget to the tweet.

An Illustrious Career

Saget's sudden death comes amid his cross-country stand-up tour, which kicked off in September 2021. The "Full House" star had just performed a show as part of his tour in Jacksonville Florida where, tweeting about how great his set had gone with a selfie at 3:45 Sunday morning. Hours after that he was found dead.

"Loved tonight's show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience," he wrote. "Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I'm happily addicted again to this shit. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022."

Saget started as a stand-up comedian and went on to become an iconic figure in his profession. Starting his career in his hometown of Philadelphia, before heading west to Los Angeles, Saget went on to have a string of small parts in films starting in the late 1970s.

However, it took another decade for him to become a household name. Although he developed a reputation among his fellow stand-up comedians for his profane comedy sets, Saget tasted his greatest success with the heartwarming sitcom "Full House."

The sitcom, which starred Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and twins Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen in one role, ran for eight seasons. It lived on in syndication with strong enough nostalgia surrounding it that Netflix picked up a spin-off in 2016, "Fuller House," starring Bure but featuring frequent appearances from original stars, including Saget, Dave Coulier and John Stamos. It ran for five seasons, concluding in 2020.

Following his first round of sitcom fame, Saget worked steadily in film and television roles but became known to a new generation of sitcom fans on CBS's "How I Met Your Mother," acting as narrator and the voice of future Ted Mosby. That show ran until 2014.