How Did Nahee Die? K-Pop Singer and Songwriter Dies Mysteriously Aged 24 as Final Instagram Post Goes Viral

Korean singer and songwriter Nahee has died at the age of 24, multiple Korean media outlets reported. The cause of her death remains unknown. According to reports Nahee died on Wednesday. As of now, At present, neither her agency nor her family has released any statement regarding her death.

The funeral for Nahee reportedly took place on Friday in Pyeongtaek, Gyeonggi Province. As soon as news of her demise broke, her final post on Instagram went viral. The post was shared just a day before her death. Also, tributes have been pouring in from all corners, with the music fraternity in shock.

Tributes Pour In

The Instagram post that has now gone viral was shared on November 7, a few hours before she died. The post was a selfie of Nahee looking straight into the camera while wearing a winter coat.

Reacting to the news of her death, one social media user wrote, "this is crazy. rest in peace beautiful".

One person wrote, "May she rest in peace." "The little dog is now alone, oh my god rest in peace," read another comment.

Another fan wrote, "Unfortunately I met you very late, your songs comfort me (I don't know the translation) because of your beautiful voice, rest in peace and I love you!"

"Rest in peace sweet angel," wrote yet another fan on her Instagram page.

"Sad to have discovered such an angelic talented voice, your music will live on and have attracted new fans like me," a fourth fan wrote.

Another heartbroken fan wrote, "I love you so much nahee. im heartbroken that you cant hear me. i always dreamed about seeing you in concert. you're so talented and such a hard worker. im so sorry this happened to you. rest in peace beautiful nahee."

Gone too Soon

Nahee entered the music scene in 2019 with her debut single "Blue City." She recently unveiled a song titled "Rose," dedicated to her fans.

Upon the song's release, Nahee expressed, "I always think of my songs as flowers. With this particular one, I want to narrate a heartfelt story to all those who adore these floral melodies of mine."

In 2020, Nahee signed with the agency Mun Hwa In as a singer-songwriter and producer, persistently releasing music, including her latest works 'H!' and 'Rose'.

Despite her brief four-year career, Nahee had already accumulated 15 songwriting and composing credits accredited by KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association), according to reports.