BTS Members Swirl Over Another Drug-Related Rumor; HYBE Responds

BTS members got entangled in drug-related rumors again after a YouTube channel posted a video. The channel claimed that two members of this boyband frequently visited an establishment where BIGBANG member G-Dragon and actor Lee Sun Gyun allegedly used to have drugs. HYBE, the parent company of BIGHIT MUSIC, released an official statement denying the speculations.

According to the YouTube channel, the BTS members regularly visited the hostess bar, which allegedly supported the drug use of G-Dragon and Lee Sun Gyun. Shortly after the rumors started doing the rounds online, HYBE released an official statement denying any connection between the boyband members and the establishment.

"The rumors that are circulating about our artist and a specific location are not true at all. The BTS members do not know the establishment in question, and they have never been there," HYBE stated.

HYBE to Take Legal Action

The entertainment company said it would respond to the false rumors against its artists with a no-tolerance policy. The people behind the defamation of artist's characters will face civil and criminal legal action. The firm said it began taking legal measures against groundless falsehoods about the artist.

The entertainment company said it would respond to the false rumors against its artists with a no-tolerance policy. The people behind the defamation of artist's characters will face civil and criminal legal action. The firm said it began taking legal measures against groundless falsehoods about the artist.

Earlier this week, BIGHIT MUSIC, SOURCE MUSIC, and Cube Entertainment denied the speculations that the members of BTS, LE SSERAFIM member Kim Chaewon, (G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon, and actress Park Sun Joo booked on drug charges. The agencies stated they would take legal action against those spreading false rumors about their artists.

K-pop singer and BIGBANG member G-Dragon personally denied the drug use charges against him in a formal statement released through his attorney on Friday (October 27). He said the media reports about him violating the Act on the Control of Narcotics are baseless. But he will actively cooperate with the investigation because many people are concerned about the case.