How Did Hudson Madsen Die? 'Reservoir Dogs' Star Michael Madsen's Son Found Dead with Gunshot Wound to His Head

Hollywood star Michael Madsen's son Hudson Madsen has died aged 26 in Hawaii. Hudson, the son of "Reservoir Dogs" actor Michael Madsen and godson of Quentin Tarantino, is believed to have died from a "suspected suicide," police told The Sun. Authorities told that Hudson was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Hawaii's island of Oahu.

Hudson's mother DeAnna Madsen, 61, has left for Hawaii to deal with the tragedy, a source told the publication. He is survived by his wife, Carlie, and since August 2019 had been living in Wahiawa, Hawaii after serving time in the U.S. Army where he reportedly spent time in Afghanistan.

Sudden Death

Authorities haven't told when the tragedy took place but confirmed that he had a gunshot wound on his body and that they believe it to be a suicide. "I can confirm Hudson Lee Madsen, 26, died by a gunshot wound to the head in a suspected suicide on the island of Oahu," a spokeswoman for the Department of the Medical Examiner in Honolulu told The Sun.

Hudson was also known to be the godson of Oscar-winning filmmaker Tarantino. His father, Michael, 64, and Tarantino, 58, have collaborated on multiple films together, including "Reservoir Dogs" and the two-part "Kill Bill."

At the time of his death, Hudson was stationed at the Schofield Barracks in Oahu, home to the 25th Infantry Division. He was promoted in March. Earlier this month, his wife Carlie wrote on social media to praise "amazing husband" Hudson for helping her as she went through surgery.

"He's also been amazing in helping with my recovery and I'm just so thankful!" she wrote.

The family said in a statement to The Blast: "We are heartbroken and overwhelmed with grief and pain at the loss of Hudson. His memory and light will be remembered by all who knew and loved him."

Death Suspicious

Although police suspect it to be a suicide, it is not known if Hudson was going to any personal or professional crisis. Hudson got married to the Minnesota-born Carlie in 2019 but met her in 2017. Commenting on Facebook to a friend, who asked if he was "a keeper", Charlie had written: "He's actually in the army and stationed down in Colorado! I met him through my best friend that lives there! And I think he's a keeper!"

Hudson replied: "I am a keeper by the way." In June 2017, Charlie posted a sweet black and white photo of them together, captioned: "Miss you so much."

It is not known what went wrong that Hudson had to take his own life.

There has also been no comment from his father Michael. Michael is also dad to sons Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16, whom he shares with his wife, "The Price of Air" actress DeAnna Madsen. Aside from his work with Tarantino, Michael is known for his performances in such hit movies as "Die Another Day", "Sin City", "Thelma and Louise" and "Donnie Brasco".

Michael also won 2007 Best Actor Boston Film Festival for "Strength and Honour", as well as 2008 Best Actor New York International Independent Film & Video Festival for "Strength and Honour".