How Did Moonbin Die? K-Pop Star and Member of Boy Band Astro Found Dead Aged 25 at His Apartment by Suicide

K-Pop star Moonbin, a member of the boy band Astro and its sub-unit Moonbin & Sanha, has died by apparent suicide at the age of 25, South Korean police have said. Moonbin was found dead by his manager at his home in Gangnam-hu, Seoul at 8:10 pm on Wednesday, YonHapNews Television reported.

News of Moon's death was also confirmed by the band's label, the group's label, Fantiago. Local media reported that the singer was found unresponsive at his home on Wednesday evening. Authorities stated that they were looking into the cause of death and that they believe Moonbin had "taken an extreme decision." There were no signs of foul play in his death.

Gone Too Soon

The band's label Fantiago issued a statement saying Moonbin "unexpectedly left our world and became a star in the sky". The message, which was translated into English by the K-pop media company Koreaboo, reads: "On April 19, Astro member Moonbin suddenly left us to become a star in the sky."

"Although we cannot compare our sorrow to the grief that the bereaved families are feeling, losing a beloved son and brother, the Astro members, fellow Fantagio artists, company executives and employees are mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock," the statement further read.

"It is even more heartbreaking to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love.

"I am more heartbroken because I know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else."

Moonbin is believed to have been found unresponsive in his home after he did not turn up for rehearsals.

Although an official cause of death has not yet been disclosed, local authorities told Yonhap News Channel that he was found dead by his manager in his house in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, at around 8:10 p.m. local time.

A translation of the police statement was provided by Soompi.com. "It appears that Moonbin took his own life. We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death," the statement read.

Music Fraternity, Fans Devastated

Moonbin was a member of the original Astro group and went by the name Moon Bin. In 2016, he made his debut alongside five other vocalists. MJ, Jinjin, Rocky, Cha Eun-woo, and Yoon San-ha were other members of the group.

"All Night," "Breathless," "Blue Flame," and "Candy Sugar Pop" are a few of their hits.

He also performed with a sub-group called Moonbin & Sanha.

He enrolled in the Fantagio label's trainee program at an early age. He worked as a model and actor before making his Astro debut in February 2016. Six performers made up the initial ensemble before one left in February 2023.

He played the lead role in the 2009 Korean television series "Boys Over Flowers," which followed a working-class girl who transfers to a private school after saving another student's life.

Also, he appeared in the miniseries "Soul Plate" and the TV show "Moment of Eighteen" both in 2019.

Moonbin was also the elder brother of Moon Sua, a member of the popular K-pop girl group Billie.

He took a break in 2019 due to health concerns, but he made a comeback in 2020 to perform with the group once more.

On May 16, 2022, they released their most recent album, "Drive to the Starry Road."

Rocky, a member of the band's original roster, has since left the group, while MJ is participating in South Korea's mandatory military service, which compels all able-bodied men to serve in the armed forces.

Alongside fellow Astro star Sanha, he released a new album Incense on January 4, and the duo were due to perform in Macau on Saturday.

Moonbin's funeral would be held quietly with his friends, family and colleagues attending, the label said.