How Did Jacky Oh Die? Former 'Wild 'N Out' Star Dies Suddenly Aged 32 Days after Traveling to Miami for 'Mommy Makeover'

Jacky Oh, the former 'Wild 'N Out' star has died aged 32. According to multiple sources, who confirmed to TMZ, the actress, model and comedian died on Thursday. No details were given on the cause of her death, which was reportedly in Miami and confirmed by a post on the show's Instagram page.

According to reports, Oh, whose real name is Jacklyn Smith, was reportedly undergoing "mommy makeover" surgery in Miami at the time of her death. The mother-of-three leaves behind her partner and fellow "Wild 'N' Out" singer DC Young Fly as well as her three children, Nova, Nala, and Prince.

Shocking and Sudden Death

A BET Media Group spokesperson confirmed her death to PEOPLE, sharing, "We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jacklyn Smith, known to the world as Jacky Oh, a talented Wild 'N Out family member whose impact will be forever treasured and missed."

"Jacky Oh was a loving friend and beloved colleague of theWild 'N Out cast throughout five seasons," the spokesperson added. "More importantly, she was a tremendous mother to three beautiful children."

"The BET Media Group extends our sincere condolences to the Smith family, DC Young Fly, B Simone, Nick Cannon, and all friends who loved and cared for Jacky Oh during this difficult time," their statement concluded.

According to TMZ, Smith's partner DC Young Fly, who was born John Whitfield, was filming fresh episodes of the sketch comedy show when he received the tragic news that his children's mother had died.

According to reports, Smith had reportedly traveled to Miami for a "mommy makeover" before her sudden death.

The former "Wild 'N Out" girl posted a photo with popular surgeon Dr. Zachary Okhah before having surgery in a now-deleted post. Smith grinned as she stood next to the surgeon, who was dressed in black scrubs, while just wearing a disposable medical gown.

"Getting ready for my mommy makeover with Dr. Zach!! Stay tuned to my YouTube for the full reveal!" the caption read, according to a screenshot obtained by Hollywood Unlocked.

Unexplained Death

Smith, who had more than 900,000 Instagram followers, recently shared a cute video of her young children dozing off. According to TMZ, DC Young Fly, the MTV personality's longtime companion, learned of Jacky Oh's passing when he was in Atlanta filming new episodes of Wild 'N Out.

They first met in 2015, the same year she appeared as one of the show's Wild 'N Out girls and he made his first appearance on the sketch comedy program.

The mother of three started her own lip gloss line after leaving Wild 'N Out and sold real estate. On Mother's Day, Jacky Oh shared on Instagram, "I do a lot . but being a mommy is my favorite "

She added: "God chose me 3X I promise i never take it for granted . Im so damn blessed man!"

Tributes have been pouring in from the moment news of Smith's death broke. "I'm so sorry," wrote one fan. "You will be missed you touched more people than you ever thought."

"Man this breaks my heart Omg," wrote another fan.