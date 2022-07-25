How Did Melanie Rauscher Die? 'Naked and Afraid' Contestant Found Dead in Bed Under Mysterious Circumstances While Dog-Sitting in Arizona

'Naked and Afraid' contestant Melanie Rauscher was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Arizona on July 17, according to reports. The homeowners found Rauscher, 35, lying dead on a bed in the guest room near several cans of dust cleaner. According to reports, she was dog-sitting at the time of her death.

Police have launched an investigation but so far don't suspect any foul play or drug use. Rauscher did not leave a suicide note and the dog she was minding was fine. The dog was found unharmed. Rauscher was a contestant on 'Naked and Afraid' in 2013 and its spinoff, 'Naked and Afraid XL', in 2015.

Died Mysteriously

According to Corey Kasun, a representative for the Prescott Police Department, Melanie, who made appearances on two seasons of the well-known Discovery Channel series, was dog-sitting at a house in Prescott, Arizona while the owners were on vacation.

It is not known exactly when did Rauscher die. Her body was found by the homeowners after they returned home from their trip last Sunday afternoon. Police did not find any drug paraphernalia or a suicide note in the house, so they were unsure if the reality TV personality had consumed the compressed air.

According to Kasun, who spoke to TMZ, the Yavapai County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to ascertain her cause of death.

Rauscher's former castmate and close friend Jeremy McCaa took to Facebook to remember his "swamp wife" and "best friend."

"She came into my life in a way I can't explain. We had such a chemistry on the show and it blossomed into a friendship that goes beyond words could describe. Her laughter was one of a kind. Her friendship was amazing. Even tho we wasn't blood, we was family.

"I could always count on her," he continued. "We had so many moments when we would just be there for each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I'll always cherish our moments together. You're gone to soon and taken from us to early. You'll always be my Mel."

Suicide or Accident

Police are yet to determine if Rauscher's death is suicide or an accident. Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in from all corners.

In an obituary, Rauscher, who was born and raised in Philadelphia, was described as a "avid outdoor enthusiast who loved nature and all creatures big and little." "Melanie loved camping & hiking and finding adventure wherever she could.

"Mel was a passionate athlete and deeply involved in local adult leagues. She was a diehard Eagles fan. She was a natural comedian, and her wit was unmatched. Melanie's boisterous laugh will echo in the hearts and minds of her loved ones forever," the obituary added.

On Wednesday, McCaa once again paid tribute to the reality TV contestant by sharing videos of a time she caught fish at what appeared to be a camping or trekking destination.

"We was always in a competition," McCaa captioned the video clip. "Mel was saying for me to get my a** down there so she could take a pic with her and the fish she just caught. Gio was telling her to put back in the water so it could breathe. I was b****ing about something and she's telling us to pipe it down back there."

It doesn't seem McCaa and Rauscher were romantically linked despite reports to the contrary. Instead, they were merely extremely close friends. McCaa is presently dating Chrissy, a woman who resides in the same Louisiana town as him, according to his public Facebook page. When he and Chrissy first started dating is unknown.

Rauscher is believed to be a daredevil. She took part in the Iraq War as a member of the U.S. Navy and served on board the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt CVN-17. She was working at the Prescott VA Medical Center when she passed away.

She is survived by parents Daniel T. and Catherine A. Rauscher (nÃ©e Weissman), sisters Jeanette, Rebecca, and Alexis, niece Aria, and nephew Liam Parker.