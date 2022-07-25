'Sex Maniac' Elon Musk Branded Backstabber, Home-wrecker and Pervert as Affair With Nicole Shanahan Leaks

Driven by his 'fatal attraction' for Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Elon Musk not just wrecked his friendship but also became the reason for the couple's divorce.

Already in the firing line for his recent goof-ups, Musk has once again invited sharp criticism from his detractors on social media. Musk has been dubbed with names like "back- stabber" "home -wrecker", "pervert" and "narcissistic piece of crap".

For Musk "Sex" is Above Friendship; Social Media Chatter

Musk is being criticized for letting down Brin who supported him in the toughest time by giving him $500,000 for Tesla during the financial crises in 2008. The bonding between these billionaire friends grew stronger when in 2015, Musk gave Brin one of Tesla's first all-electric sport-utility vehicles. It is a known fact that for years Musk had been a regular visitor to Brin's house in Silicon Valley.

A faction of social media users has also questioned Musk if "sex" was more important to him than his long-time friendship.

The Wall Street Journal in a report published on Sunday stated that in recent months, there has been growing tension between the two men and their teams, according to the people familiar with the matter Brin has ordered his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk's companies.

It couldn't be learned how large those investments are, or whether there have been any sales. The report also stated that Brin filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan in January of this year, citing "irreconcilable differences," according to records filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court. The divorce filing was made several weeks after Brin learned of the brief affair.

A Twitter user expressed his resentment with Musk adding, "So apparently Elon Musk had an affair with the co-founder of Google's spouse. He says he wants to populate Mars, but I think the issue is actually that he just tries to have sex with basically every white woman he meets. I have to think there are many more harassment victims."

Another user wrote, "Elon Musk reportedly dropped to his knees and begged for forgiveness after his affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife."

"I have just lost all respect for ya Elon. If the affair is true you seem to have a habit of this 1st with Amber now with the Google exec-X. You can have anyone! Why mess with these women. Also, fire your handlers bc they failed to protect you. I'm available if you need a spin," read a tweet.