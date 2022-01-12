Iraqi Man Sexually Assaults 90-Year-Old Disabled Woman in German Hospital Toilet

An Iraqi man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 90-year-old, wheelchair-bound woman. The incident is said to have taken place in the toilet of a German hospital. The victim, identified in German court as Lili F, was waiting for an X-ray in the emergency room of the Dresden-Friedrichstadt hospital when the incident occurred.

Prosecutors noted that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Iraqi Munthar Al L. forced his way into the toilet after Lili and sexually abused her 'severely.'

According to Bild, Chief Public Prosecutor Lorenz Haase noted that the suspect, Munthar Al L. has been charged with 'rape with wilful bodily harm.'

The suspect, however, denied the accusations made against him. He said that went to help Lily by taking her o the bathroom. Lili F is a widow and lives in a retirement home. She was at the hospital for an x-ray following a fall.

'Someone pushed the wheelchair...'

Lily recorded her testimony in a video, in which, she stated that she had the urge to go to the bathroom while in the waiting area. While she was entering the bathroom, she was approached by the suspect. "Suddenly someone pushed the wheelchair at the door and sat me in the toilet," she said.

Lili said that at first, she thought it was a nurse. "But when he wordlessly rubbed his hands between my legs and touched my chest, I got scared," she added. Lily further said that she has been experiencing nightmares ever since the assault happened.

'She's lying'

The suspect, Munthar Al L. hails from Gorbitz, Dresden. He has a wife and a three-year-old daughter. According to Bild, Munthar Al L. suffers from kidney disease and drinks 'drinks eight beers and a bottle of ouzo every day.'

"She's lying! I wanted to help, just took her to the bathroom," Munthar Al L. told the court while denying the allegations against him. The trial is still going on.