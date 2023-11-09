How Did Vanessa Mancini Die? Popular Instagram Influencer Dies after Suffering Massive Heart Attack at Her Home in Brazil

Popular influencer Vanessa Mancini has died after suffering a 'massive heart attack' at her home in Brazil, her family confirmed on Thursday. Mancini, 41, was at her upscale condominium in the northwestern city of Manaus, alongside her parents when she unexpectedly collapsed.

The influencer, who had amassed nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, used the platform to document her life and travels. She was found in the bathroom of her home. Emergency services immediately responded to the scene, but despite their efforts, the social media star showed no vital signs and died at her home in Manaus on Monday. Her family confirmed that Mancini died due to a massive heart attack.

Shocking Death

Initial reports claimed that Mancini collapsed while decorating for Christmas. However, it was later clarified by reports from Radar Amazonico that the influencer was found in her home's bathroom after suffering a heart attack.

Her family said: "Influencer Vanessa Mancini passed away from a massive heart attack.

"She was at home with her parents and was attended by paramedics, but was unresponsive. Vanessa was 41-years-old and known for her happiness and good humor.

"The family asks for respect in this time of mourning."

The influencer was laid to rest on Tuesday at the local Parque de Manaus Cemetery, in a funeral that was attended by her grieving family and friends.

In July, Mancini sought medical attention from a cardiologist and shared a video on her Instagram wearing a 'holter monitor', a device that records the heart's electrical activity to aid medical professionals in assessing any irregularities.

Tributes Pour In

Governor of Acre State Gladson Cameli, Vanessa's friend, said: "With great regret, I mourn the passing of my dear friend Vanessa Mancini, aged 41, this Monday.

"Vanessa was well known for her sense of humor and contagious joy, and will certainly be greatly missed.

"I send my deepest condolences to all her friends and family who are mourning this irreparable loss."

Another friend, Olívia Calheiros, expressed, "We had just seen each other, and we had no idea."

"Oh how I would have showered you with kisses and hugs and ask God every day to leave you here among us."

Mancini had nearly 30,000 followers on Instagram, where she regularly posted content featuring her daily life, travel experiences, and workout routines.

Her death comes just one day after the death of another Brazilian influencer, Luana Andrade.

The 29-year-old, known to be friends with prominent footballer Neymar, also suffered a sudden cardiac arrest and died on Tuesday while undergoing liposuction surgery.

A spokesman for Brazilian hospital Sao Luiz said: "The surgery was interrupted and the patient underwent tests that revealed massive thrombosis.

"She was transferred to the ICU where she underwent medication and hemodynamic treatment."