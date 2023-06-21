How Did Larry Myers Jr. Die? 'My 600-lb Life' Star Best Known as 'Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits' Dies Aged 49 of Heart Attack

Larry Myers Jr. of "My 600-lb Life," has died at the age of 49, a family member confirmed to The Sun on Tuesday. Myers, who was nicknamed 'Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits', died after suffering a massive heart attack just three days after his 49th birthday. His cousin, Todd Darell shared the news of his death on his Facebook page.

He also shared a GoFundMe link aimed at raising funds for the funeral services. "Hey Facebook Family. It's with great sorrow that we announce the passing of my dear cousin Larry Myers," Todd Darell wrote in a Facebook post sharing the sad news to his fans on Saturday.

Unexpected Death

"Many of you know him as Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits. If you can help us we would greatly appreciate it. Larry has fought the good fight. He has overcome some of the biggest Challenges he has ever had to face. Rest well Junior, you will be missed," the post further read.

"Thanks and blessings to all. Please keep our family in your prayers," Darell further wrote. According to a description in the GoFundMe campaign, Myers was known as a musically gifted person who enjoyed sharing his talents with others.

"Larry, aka "Mr. Buttermilk Biscuits", has used his musical talents to bless others since the age of 10. From a small storefront church in his home town to the big stage of the Apollo theater, Larry always made himself available to sing at special events anytime anyone asked, most of the time free of charge. His struggle with weight gain/loss never dimmed his drive to show love and kindness to all he met."

In an episode titled "Larry's Journey" of the show "My 600-Lb. Life," viewers saw Myers' weight struggle and witnessed his remarkable achievement of losing 100 pounds in January 2022.

"For Larry, a second surgery means a second chance as a gospel singer," a description for his episode reads.

His Struggle with Weight

During the filming of the episode, Myers weighed 940 pounds and was confined to his bed due to his weight. Although he had previously undergone surgery to lose weight, several years later, he regrettably regained 400 pounds.

"'The relationship that I have with food, I know that it's not normal," he explained on his episode.

"I eat to comfort myself. When I'm cooking, it's the only time I'm happy, besides when I'm eating.

"So it's the time that I like to sing and I sing gospel. Because the rest of the time, when I'm not eating, most of my thoughts are morbidly depressing."

In an earlier appearance on the Ricky Smiley Morning Show, Myers opened up about his ongoing struggles with weight even after the episode aired. However, he expressed optimism about his future, indicating that he was determined to continue working towards better health.

According to Page Six, Myers actively showed off his efforts toward maintaining a healthy lifestyle on his social media platforms before his death. He shared his efforts and progress, reflecting his dedication to pursuing a healthier way of life.

As reported by The Sun, Myers had announced his plans to release a book titled "The Weight of Grief: One Man's Journey to Overcome Addiction & Find Hope."