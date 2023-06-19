Man Fatally Stabs Dog in Central Park and Flees Scene after His Three Pit Bulls Attacked Couple's Helpless German Shephard

A couple whose dog was fatally stabbed by a man brandishing a knife while they walked their pet in Central Park, New York City, say they are worried what the suspect might do next. Brian Robert Cornwell, 52, and his wife Melanie were out walking their two dogs, a Pitbull-German Shepherd mix and a Chihuahua, near 106th Street and Fifth Avenue around 8:30 pm.

Moments later, one of the puppies was bitten. This led to a heated argument between the couple and the suspect, who was also walking three dogs of his own. During the incident, the suspect's unleashed dogs initiated an attack on the couple's pit bull.

Deadly Attack

However, what initially began as a dog fight soon escalated into a dispute between the owners themselves. The couple claims that the suspect pulled a switchblade after his three unleashed pit bulls attacked the doomed pup.

The brutal attack took place on Saturday night as the owners of the helpless dog desperately tried to intervene and separate the animals near the entrance of the park at 106th Street and East Drive, as per sources.

According to the dog's owner and multiple other sources, the suspect's three dogs aggressively targeted Eli, a 14-year-old pit bull-German shepherd mix, around 8:30 pm. The couple, who were local residents, were walking their beloved pet when the tragic incident unfolded.

In addition to Eli, the pit bull-German shepherd mix, the couple also had their miniature pinscher named Sadie accompanying them during the incident.

Cornwell recounted to The New York Post on Sunday that chaos erupted when he confronted the owner of the aggressive dogs, whom he had encountered previously in the neighborhood.

"I was trying to correct him and say it's not OK, your dog just tried to bite my dog," said Cornwell. "And then he just wanted to be a tough guy and he started trying to talk to me like he's my dad. I know the guy, I've spoken to him. But his dogs never tried to bite my dog."

The couple claims that the suspect then stabbed their dog mercilessly. "You killed my dog you piece of sh*t," Cornwell told the suspect as video caught the man leaving the area.

"He's a crazy guy," Cornwell, 52, told the outlet, vowing to not step foot inside the park - at least for now.

Still in Shock and Panic

Cornwell said that both he and his wife, Melanie, attempted to distance themselves from the escalating situation before it spiraled out of control. They even resorted to using pepper spray on the suspect, but unfortunately, it had minimal impact.

"I know stuff happens. But I thought it was pretty safe around this neighborhood," Cornwell went on.

The couple has decided that they will not be getting another dog in the future owing to their apprehensions about a potential recurrence of such an incident. The traumatic experience has left them concerned for the safety and well-being of any future pets.

"It's hard, because the dog was attached to her," Cornwell said.

"I don't want to see that happen again. I'm sad and I'm scared about what happened," Melanie said.

Following the severe injuries sustained by their dog, the couple took her to a nearby animal clinic for treatment. Sadly, the New York Police Department reported that she was euthanized on Saturday evening due to the severity of her injuries.