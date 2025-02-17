How Did Kim Sae-ron Die? South Korean Actress Who Starred in the Hit K-Drama 'Bloodhounds' Found Dead in Her Home Aged 24

A popular South Korean actress, who went into hiding after being involved in a drunk driving accident, was found dead at her home on Sunday. Kim Sae-ron, 24, was discovered in her Seongdong-gu, Seoul home by a friend who planned to meet her, Yonhap News Agency reported. Police said there are no signs of foul play.

The actress, who began her career at the age of 9, gained widespread recognition for her performances in the 2010 action film "The Man from Nowhere" and the 2012 thriller "The Neighbor." She was one of South Korea's most promising actresses, but her career suffered a setback following a drunk driving incident in 2022.

Shocking Death

Kim landed her first adult role in the 2016 TV drama "Secret Healer" and also starred in the 2018 thriller "The Villagers." Her last appearance was in the Korean drama series "Bloodhounds," which premiered on Netflix in 2023.

However, in May 2022, she was involved in a drunk driving incident and was fined $13,000 by the court nearly a year later in April.

Following the controversy surrounding her conviction, her role in "Bloodhounds" was significantly reduced.

At the time, Kim said in a post that she was "deeply sorry" and apologized to the production team. She wrote: "I had an accident yesterday on May 18, around 8 am in Gangnam, I made a big mistake by being drunk at that time.

"I am also very sorry to the production crew, including fellow actors and staff, for interrupting the production of the work that is being shot and the work that was being prepared.

"Once again, I am deeply sorry for the inconvenience. There is no excuse for this unfortunate incident and I am disappointed and so ashamed of my mistake. I will reflect and reflect again and again so that this never happens again. I'm sorry."

Tributes Pour In

She attempted a comeback in acting last year but later withdrew due to health concerns, according to Yonhap. Kim's body was found at around 4:50 p.m. local time, as reported by the Korea Herald.

"We have not found any signs of foul play as of yet, but we are investigating the circumstances of the death," police told the outlet.

Throughout her career, she won multiple awards and was honored as "Best New Actress" at various Korean arts awards ceremonies, according to her IMDb profile.

Tributes have been pouring in from the time news of her death broke. One fan wrote, "This is truly heartbreaking news. My deepest condolences to Kim Sae-ron's family, friends, and fans. May she rest in peace, and may those who loved her find strength during this difficult time."

"I am still in denial, wishing it was all just a bad dream. Rest in Peace, Kim Sae-ron," another fan wrote.

A third fan wrote on X: "Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time."