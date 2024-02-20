How Did Kagney Linn Karter Die? Adult Star of the 2010s Dies by Suicide Aged 36 after Battle with Mental Issues

Adult film star and exotic dancer Kagney Linn Karter has died by suicide, her friends have confirmed. She was just 36 years old. The porn star is said to have committed suicide at her home in Parma, Ohio on Thursday, as mentioned on a GoFundMe page set up by her friends to support Kagney's mother in collecting funds for the funeral.

Kagney eventually left the world of pornography and took up pole dancing. She reportedly suffered from mental issues and went into depression. "Unfortunately, despite all of her many impressive accomplishments and talents, Kagney struggled with mental health issues as the years passed by," her friends Rachel and Megan said.

Not The Right End

"Even in her darkest days, however, she still showed up to the studio, always ready to learn, contribute, better herself in whatever small way she could manage," they added.

"As alone as she undoubtedly felt within the confines of her own head, she continued to make an effort to show up for her friends and the community who cared about her. She fought her own battles with the same tenacity and drive she showed in every other area of her life, with as much strength as she could," they said.

Kagney Linn Karter entered the porn industry in the early 2000s, featuring in movies like the "Official Silence of the Lambs Parody" and "Not Married with Children XXX."

She was nominated several times for Adult Video News awards, including a 2011 nomination for Top Female Performer of the Year and a 2010 nomination for Best New Starlet. However, Kagney never won.

Controversy and Life after Acting

In 2015, Kagney claimed that musician Chris Brown had paid her $2,500 to accompany him as an escort. She also posted an explicit photo allegedly showing Brown's genitals, leading to the suspension of her Twitter account, as reported by TMZ.

She reportedly tweeted things like "I WILL NEVER F*** A WOMAN BEATER EW DISGUSTING" and "HE IS PURE EVIL" about Brown.

In her final Instagram post on February 10, Kagney shared a photo of herself in a bikini on the beach with the caption "Hi from Florida."

In 2019, Karter left the allure and extravagance of California and relocated to Ohio. There, she became a regular at a pole dancing studio, and eventually started her own pole dancing studio in Akron called Alchemy Pole Fitness and distanced herself from the realm of pornography.

In a touching tribute to Karter the studio owners wrote: "She immediately warmed to the studio and all the students with an effortless grace, and it soon felt as if she had always been apart of the studio, from the very beginning."

"Her students and staff remember her incredibly fondly, both as an intelligent and intuitive instructor and as an owner who did all she could to build a little community of her own, something of which she could be proud, somewhere she could feel safe and wanted," said the GoFundMe.