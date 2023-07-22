How Did Justyn Vicky Die? Star Bodybuilder Dies after 400-Pound Barbell Breaks Neck in Horror Accident

Bodybuilder and fitness influencer Justyn Vicky has died in a tragic weightlifting accident in Bali. He was 33. The incident occurred at The Paradise Gym on July 15 while he was squatting with weights exceeding 180 kilograms (early 400 pounds) with a spotter behind him.

The bodybuilder, nutritional advisor, and personal trainer boasts 30,000 Instagram followers. Following the collision, Vicky was rushed to a nearby hospital by emergency medical personnel with a broken neck and serious compression of important nerves leading to his heart and lungs. Doctors at the hospital performed an emergency surgery but he could not be saved despite their best efforts.

Tragic Death

"Vicky failed to complete the lift and fell forward, cascading the weight bar off his shoulders and snapping his neck and head forward," Bali Discovery reported.

Vicky, from East Java, Indonesia, was attempting to extend his legs while supporting the heavy bar on his shoulders. However, he encountered difficulty in maintaining an upright position.

Tragically, the lone spotter behind him was unable to prevent Justyn from falling to the ground, and as a result, the stacked barbell came crashing down onto the back of his neck. This led to devastating injuries that ultimately cost him his life.

Vicky's close friend, Kang Gede, expressed his tribute in a comment featured in Bali Express.

"Mas Vicky is a good person, polite and sociable," Gede told the outlet.

"He always gives knowledge about the gym. And also he advised his friends at the gym to always be careful not to exercise beyond the load capacity. Only ourselves can measure our own abilities. I hope Vicky will be peacefully put to sleep by God and get a proper place."

Bodybuilding Community Devastated

The Paradise Bali Gym conveyed their grief and condolences for Vicky's passing through a statement posted on their Instagram account.

"Justyn was more than just a fitness expert; he was a beacon of inspiration, motivation, and unwavering support. His infectious energy and genuine passion for helping others transform their lives touched us deeply. Through countless workouts, words of encouragement, and compassionate guidance, he became an irreplaceable part of our fitness journeys and our gym family," the gym's note said.

"Every session with Justyn felt like much more than just exercise. He created a nurturing environment where we felt safe to challenge ourselves, both physically and mentally. His belief in our potential pushed us beyond our limits, empowering us to discover newfound strength and resilience within ourselves."

Another friend also wrote: "He was always full of positive vibes and make me to stay motivated.

"I'll never forget his impact on my fitness journey. It's a tough loss, but we'll keep his spirit alive."