Taiwanese Fitness Influencer Faked 3-Year Stage-4 Cancer Battle to Gain Followers

A popular Taiwan fitness influencer admitted to lying about having late-stage pancreatic cancer.

The influencer, who goes by MianBaobao (Bread Bao) online, has deleted all of her older posts, as reported by the South China Morning Post, leaving only an apology that admitted she was lying about her terminal illness.

"To all the family members, friends, fans, and netizens who have cared about me, supported me, and cheered me on, I want to apologize," a translation of the apology, which was originally in Mandarin, reads in part.

MianBaobao, who has more than 11,000 followers, first announced her cancer diagnosis three years ago, outlet noted. Her online profile described her as "a woman who aspires to be a non-professional weightlifting athlete and a professional cancer fighter," according to the outlet.

Ex-Husband Said He Became Suspicious After She Refused to Take him Along for Treatments

She regularly documented her weightlifting journey, but also shared her cancer treatments, posting images of IVs, hospital scenes, and hair loss, according to the SCMP, and used hashtags like #cancerfightingdaily on her posts.

MianBaobao's ex-husband became suspicious about her diagnosis because, he said, she would never allow him to accompany her to treatments. "Every time she went for treatment, she insisted that her family drop her off at the entrance to the hospital and insisted on seeing the doctor alone," he said in details posted on social media last month.

He said the total family medical expenses for 2021 totalled just $275 and he did not see any proof of her diagnosis or treatment bills.

Social Media Users Found Photos of Hair Loss were Sourced from the Internet

Online sleuths did some digging and found that the photos she posted of her hair loss, X-ray machines and nosebleeds were taken from the internet. She has since taken down all of her social media posts with only her apology posted to her Instagram.

"I did the last thing a person should do. I lied about cancer and lied to everyone for three years. I'm sorry to anyone who ever gave me a little kindness," her apology continued. "I know I deserve to die for the things I've done. And now I need to pay the price for the choices I've made."

She ended the apology by saying she had "been the worst example to people, and hurt everyone who loves me, and who I love."

Other Influencers Who Faked Cancer for Social Media Clout

MianBaobao is among several influencers who have faked cancer for either social media or financial gain. In 2015, Australian health influencer Belle Gibson admitted that she had lied about having terminal brain cancer and curing it with a self-developed diet plan she marketed as an app.

And in 2021, a Twitch streamer known as MsDirtyBird apologized for lying to her followers about having lung and brain cancer. The streamer had raised funds based on the faked cancer and told Insider she "started off lying as a young kid" and "lies became second nature to" her.

More recently, TikToker Maddie Russo was arrested and charged with theft after raising more than $37,000 via a GoFundMe, claiming she'd been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia and stage 2 pancreatic cancer. Russo said she had a "football size tumor that wrapped around her spine."