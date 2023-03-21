How Did Jude Moore Die? Two-Time National Boxing Champion Dies Mysteriously Aged Just 19 Days Before He Was Set to Fight in Milan

Two-time national boxing champion Jude More has died suddenly aged just 19, his family and friends confirmed. Moore, who represented England at the EUBC Junior European Championships in Romania in 2017, was found dead on Friday. Moore was touted as a future world champion and tributes have been pouring in since the news of his death broke.

The exact cause of his death is still not clear as his family is yet to share further details. Moore, who was scheduled to fight this week in Milan, trained at Downend Boxing in Fishponds, Bristol. He defeated the Polish national champion in his first senior bout just days before he passed away.

Death of a Star

Just before he passed away, he defeated the Polish national champion in his first senior bout. The promising champion had just begun his training at the Hoddesdon Boxing Academy in Hertfordshire, which is run by Sab Leo.

Moore's head coach Craig Turner said: "There's nothing that any of us really did to develop that talent. It was just his flair, his uniqueness, his personality.

"The fact that he came from one of the most deprived wards in Great Britain to do what he did and achieved what he did is nothing short of amazing.

"He was outstanding at everything he did and we are devastated. He didn't burn for long, but he burned very brightly for the time he did. There was only one, there could only ever be one and it's just a shame that we will never see him fulfill his potential."

In 2018, Turner claimed Moore was a future World Champion: "Bristol had another world champion [in Jude].

Gone too Soon

A GoFundMe page has been set up by the gym for Moore's parents, Mark and Carla, as well as his brothers, Ethan and Beau, which has now raised Â£6,000. The page reads: "Jude was a highly talented, supremely fit 19 year old boxer who was tragically taken from us on 17 March 2023.

"His parents, Mark and Carla, and brothers, Ethan and Beau, currently have no answers as to what happened to this larger-than life character.

"Whilst nothing anyone can say or do can lessen the sense of loss they and everyone who knew Jude feels, we can show them our love and support with a donation towards the cost of the funeral that should never have to be."

'RIP Jude Moore - once met, never forgotten. Your donations will be forwarded to the Downend Boxing Club account then onto Jude's parents. We are raising funds as Jude's coaches, friends and people who love him."

Tributes have been pouring in from the moment news of Moore's death broke. Nick Blackwell, British Middleweight Champion, tweeted: So sad for Boxing this young talent has passed away..."

"Jude Moore just 19 years old.. devastating for his family, sudden death, no warning, fit athlete. RIP Jude."

When Moore was 14 years old and was being interviewed by BBC Radio Bristol, he stated: "No matter what, my heart will always be in this sport."