How Did Josh Baker Die? Worcestershire Spinner and England U-19 Cricketer Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 20 as Tributes Pour In

Worcestershire cricketer Josh Baker has died at the young age of 20. Baker, a left-arm spinner, debuted in first-class cricket for Worcestershire in July 2021 after progressing through the academy at his local county. He twice represented England at the Under-19 level and was a traveling reserve for his country's U19s World Cup squad in 2022.

Baker was playing for his county's second team and took three wickets on the day before the club announced his death. He also participated in two County Championship matches earlier in the season. Baker signed a three-year contract in 2023 and played in five matches as Worcestershire won promotion from County Championship Division Two.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

Up until the end of last season, Baker had appeared in 20 first-class matches, where he took 39 wickets and also scored two half-centuries with the bat. Across all formats, he amassed an impressive total of 70 wickets and scored 525 runs in his tragically brief career.

His county said in a statement: "Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was aged only 20 years old.

"Josh turned professional with the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his vibrant spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, kindness, and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true credit to his family and a loved member of our team.

"During this profoundly difficult time, the Club is dedicated to supporting Josh's family, friends, and colleagues. We are united in our grief and committed to honouring his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was.

"Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The Club, along with Josh's family, requests the respect of privacy as we mourn this immense loss. No further comments will not be provided during this sensitive period."

Tributes Pour In

Former England spinner Ashley Giles, who is also Worcestershire's CEO, said: "The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated. Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricket family.

"We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends."

Rob Lynch, the CEO if the Professional Cricketers' Association, added: "Everybody at the PCA is heartbroken to hear of Josh's passing and we offer our sincere condolences to all his family, friends and teammates.

"Josh was a cricketer with his full career and life ahead of him and this news is impossible to comprehend. The PCA and the Professional Cricketers' Trust are working to support Josh's family, his teammates and all PCA members who are affected.

"Rest in peace, Josh."