Michael Meyden: Oregon Dad Accused of Drugging 12-Year-Old Daughter's Friends with Benzo-Laced Smoothies Had 'Creepy Obsession' with Kids

The Oregon man accused of giving drug-laced mango smoothies to his daughter's friends reportedly showed a creepy interest in the children of his co-workers. Michael Meyden, while working as an HR director at Avangrid was known to his colleagues for his friendly and cheerful demeanor. However, one of his former colleagues now casts doubt on his motives.

Meyden, 57, was released on $50,000 bail in March after he faced charges of multiple felonies after his daughter's pre-teen friends tested positive for benzodiazepines in the hospital. Now, Meyden's former colleagues have come forward and made shocking revelations claiming that his interest in their children had often made them feel extremely uneasy.

Creepy Behavior Toward Children

"He always wanted to know about our families. He'd ask about my kids, how old they are, what extracurriculars they liked. Then he'd tell me what his kids were up to. It seemed really innocent at the time," one of his colleagues said.

However, the unnamed co-worker started to see a potentially sinister side to Meyden's behavior, noting instances such as Meyden "liking" his daughter's cheerleading photos on Facebook.

"He would ask questions about her, he knew my kids names and ages. He kept track of that stuff. I thought he was just being nice."

Meyden is currently facing multiple charges related to an incident that occurred during a sleepover at his $1.2 million home in Lake Oswego, Oregon, on August 26 last year.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The New York Post, Meyden allegedly served three of his daughter's 12-year-old friends mango smoothies laced with benzodiazepine, a depressant that slows the nervous system.

Two of the girls reportedly fell into a "thick, deep sleep," as stated in the affidavit. Meanwhile, a third girl urgently texted her parents and friends, seeking assistance.

Shortly after, the parents of all the girls arrived at the home around 3 a.m. The next day, the parents took their daughters to the hospital after they had difficulty walking and could not remember what had happened the previous night.

According to the affidavit, one of the girls told police she "blacked out" after consuming two smoothies.

Strange Mindset

According to a statement from the Lake Oswego Police Department, investigators later determined that Meyden "was responsible for the drugs detected in the girls' bloodstreams."

Meyden is facing felony charges, including causing another person to ingest a controlled substance and applying a controlled substance to the body of another person.

Authorities have not speculated on Meyden's motive. He has pleaded not guilty and is currently out on $50,000 bond.

Meyden and his wife divorced last October, less than two months after the incident, according to a divorce judgement obtained by The New York Post. Sources told the outlet that Meyden is currently in hiding in Vancouver, Washington, and has no contact with his children.

"The violation of trust is the worst betrayal any of us in the family have ever experienced," a relative of his wife, Yukiko Ishida, told the outlet.

"He's not fit to be around children, and I don't think his own kids will ever talk to him again."

Meyden is due to appear in court again next month.