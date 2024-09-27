How Did Joe Wolf Die? Former NBA Player and Longtime Coach Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 59

The Milwaukee Bucks have announced the death of former NBA player and longtime assistant coach Joe Wolf at the age of 59. Wolf had been serving as an assistant coach for the Wisconsin Herd, the Bucks' G-League affiliate, since last year. The team did not reveal the exact cause of his death.

However, Mark Miller of Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook reported that he suffered an apparent heart attack. During his playing career, Wolf represented seven different NBA teams, including two separate tenures with both the Charlotte Hornets and the Denver Nuggets. Wolf had the opportunity to be the head coach three times, all of which took place in the developmental league.

Sudden and Unexpected Death

"Joe touched many live and was a highly respected, adored and dedicated coach and player across the NBA," a statement from Bucks read. "His well-regarded talent was instrumental for the Bucks and Herd over eight years with the organization, including as a player and coach."

"Off the court, Joe was a beloved brother, uncle, friend and community leader," the Bucks statement continued.

"We send our deepest condolences to Joe's family and friends. The Bucks and Herd will always be grateful to Joe for his hard work and commitment to our organization. He will be missed."

Wolf had the opportunity to be a head coach three times, all at the developmental league level.

Wolf coached the teams that are now known as the Salt Lake City Stars and the Texas Legends, as well as the Greensboro Swarm, the Hornets' current G-League affiliate.

Shocking Death

He enjoyed a 12-year playing career in the NBA and spent 25 years as a professional coach. Wolf's basketball journey both began and ended in Wisconsin. He shot to fame in Kohler, where he led his team to state championships in 1980, 1982, and 1983.

He became the first McDonald's All-American from Wisconsin and remains one of only eight players from the state to receive that honor.

Wolf earned a scholarship to the University of North Carolina, where he played alongside Michael Jordan for the Tar Heels.

For college, Wolf chose to play under Dean Smith at North Carolina, where he was teammates with Michael Jordan during his freshman year. By 1987, he had developed into a first-team All-ACC player and was selected 13th overall by the Los Angeles Clippers in the 1987 NBA Draft.

Although Wolf never became a regular NBA starter, he maintained a 13-season career in the league, playing for seven different teams. He averaged 4.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 16.3 minutes per game across 592 games.

In 2005, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel honored him as the greatest high school basketball player in Wisconsin's history.