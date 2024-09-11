North Carolina Theme Park Santa Arrested for Sexually Abusing Two Young Girls

A Santa Claus impersonator at a North Carolina theme park allegedly sexually abused two young girls over the course of a year at his home.

The Cherokee Indian Police Department arrested 78-year-old Bevier Hasbrouck Sleight III on charges including aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, offensive touching and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Sleight, who sports a long white beard, reportedly played Old Saint Nick at Santa's Land Fun Park and Zoo in Cherokee.

Sleight Accused of Performing Oral Sex, Digitally Penetrating the Victims

A criminal complaint obtained by Law & Crime alleges Sleight sexually abused two girls — one of which was 5 and 6 while the other was 6 and 7 — between March 2023 and March 2024. He allegedly performed oral sex and digitally penetrated them.

The alleged assaults occurred at Sleight's home, which records show is located right behind the park. The theme park owner said Sleight is no longer employed there.

Sleight's arrest has left his neighbors stunned.

"I would have never thought that," neighbor Kim Lambert told the TV station. "I have a lot of grandchildren. So, it's very shocking. He's just really always been a super nice person."

Sleight has a court date scheduled for Wednesday. He's currently out on bond.

The theme park says on its website it has rides, live animals and, of course, Santa and his elves.

"Your kids will be excited to visit Santa at his own summer home in the Great Smoky Mountains," the website reads. "They can sit with and tell Santa all their Christmas wishes, and will receive their own 'Good Conduct Diploma!'"

Sleight Also Involved in Child Trafficking Ring

According to WLOS, police also say that Sleight was a customer of a woman who allegedly ran a child trafficking ring, though neither is currently facing any trafficking-related charges.

The woman, 39-year-old Shawnenna Caroline Roland, was arrested in June for child abuse, maiming and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. Cops told WLOS that the trafficking investigation is ongoing.