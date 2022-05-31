The NFL world is mourning the tragic loss of Jeff Gladney, former cornerback at TCU who later became the first-round NFL Draft pick. Confirmed by Gladney's agent Brian Overstreet, the 25-year-old was killed in a car crash early Monday morning.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. in the Woodall Rogers Freeway in Dallas, Texas. The police officials are investigating the cause of the crash that also killed a female passenger, Fort Worth Star Telegram reported.

Gladney was a four-year starter at TCU and was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of 2020 NFL draft. He started 15 games as a rookie before being signed by the Arizona Cardinals. In April last year he was arrested on a domestic violence charge and his indictment in August resulted in the Vikings releasing him on the same day.

The father of one was found not guilty of the charges in March 2022 and was later signed by Arizona. Gladney was slowly on track to kick-start his NFL career after the sitting out in 2021 and had returned to Texas this week to help his mother close a house deal.

Many of his former TCU teammates were shocked by his untimely demise, several took to social media to offer their condolences to his family and close relatives.

"Lost my Brother, my best friend, my right hand manâ€¦ ain't too much more I can take R.I.P Jeff Gladney, brother watch over me please," Eagles' Jalen Reagor wrote on Twitter.

Jeremiah Donati TCU athletic director also released a statement on behalf of the TCU Athletics family.

We are devastated to learn Jeff Gladney's passing," the Arizona Cardinals said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."