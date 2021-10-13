Jon Gruden Resigns as Raiders Coach After Reports of Racist, Homophobic and Misogynistic Emails

Jon Gruden resigned as Las Vegas Raiders head coach after the release of numerous offensive emails he sent from 2010 to 2018. The new emails showed him using sexist and homophobic language to disparage people within the National Football League.

The New York Times published a report Monday evening detailing a number of emails featuring misogynistic, racist and anti-LGBTQ language sent by Gruden. He reportedly referred to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell as a "clueless anti football p*ssy as well as a "f*ggot" in the emails released by the Times. He also said Goodell shouldn't have pressured the Rams to draft "queers", referring to Michael Sam, the first openly gay player drafted in NFL history.

"I have resigned as Head Coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. I love the Raiders and do not want to be a distraction. Thank you to all the players, coaches, staff, and fans of Raider Nation. I'm sorry, I never meant to hurt anyone," he said in a statement issued by the Raiders.

Racist, Homophobic and Misogynistic Comments

"In numerous emails during a seven-year period ending in early 2018, Gruden criticized Goodell and the league for trying to reduce concussions and said that Eric Reid, a player who had demonstrated during the playing of the national anthem, should be fired," reported the Times. "In several instances, Gruden used a homophobic slur to refer to Goodell and offensive language to describe some NFL owners, coaches and journalists who cover the league."

Wall Street Journal reported that Gruden used a racist term to describe NFL union chief DeMaurice Smith in a 2011 email to former Washington executive Bruce Allen.

Offensive Emails

Gruden and Allen have a long relationship, having worked together in Oakland and Tampa Bay. The emails between the two and other men included photos of women wearing only bikini bottoms, including one photo of two Washington team cheerleaders, reported ESPN. In a 2017 email, the Times said Gruden responded to a sexist meme of a female official by saying: "Nice job roger.''

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last week that the email about Smith was "disturbing and not what the Raiders stand for," while NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy condemned the email and said it was "appalling, abhorrent and wholly contrary to the NFL's values."

Rich Bisaccia will be the Interim Head Coach

Gruden is one of the NFL's highest-paid coaches, having signed a 10-year, $100 million contract with the Raiders, according to salary tracking website Spotrac.

He has served as the Raiders head coach for the past four-plus seasons, and he accumulated a record of 22 wins and 31 losses in that time. Gruden won a Super Bowl in 2003 as head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, reported the Raw Story. The Raiders will elevate Rich Bisaccia as the team's interim head coach, according to Schefter.