Spain vs England Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Final Match Online in the US, UK and India

After a month-long series of events featuring 50 matches, the 17th edition of the European Championships has finally reached its red-letter day. Spain and England will face off in the UEFA Euro 2024 final, both aiming to break their lengthy spells without a major trophy. The match will take place at the Olympiastadion on Sunday evening.

Spain advanced to the UEFA Euro 2024 final after overturning a deficit to beat France 2-1 in the semifinals. Under Luis de la Fuente's leadership, they have been the standout team in the tournament, despite facing formidable opponents. England played in the final of Euro 2020 and lost in a penalty shootout to Italy.

Red-Letter Day

With high spirits, La Roja aims to end their 12-year wait for a trophy by clinching the Euros for a record fourth time. Under Gareth Southgate's leadership, England has once again reached the later stages of a major tournament, securing their second consecutive European Championship final, albeit without convincing performances.

Throughout the tournament, the Three Lions have not delivered standout displays but have shown remarkable resilience, overturning deficits to win all three knockout matches.

In their recent encounter, Spain vs England was a captivating match from start to finish. England surged to a three-goal lead in the first half, only for La Roja to mount a comeback with two goals in the second half. However, Southgate and his team held on for a 3-2 victory.

In the lead-up to the UEFA Euro 2024 final, there's an intriguing subplot as Dani Olmo and Harry Kane are tied at the top of the goalscoring charts.

If both players fail to score on Sunday, six others have a chance to win the Golden Boot. However, a goal from either Olmo or Kane would secure sole possession of the trophy for them. The Hard Tackle provides a detailed analysis of the upcoming clash between the two teams.

When and Where

