How Did Hannah Price Die? Chris Daughtry Confirms His Stepdaughter Died by Suicide Under the Influence of Narcotics

Chris Daughtry has confirmed the cause of his stepdaughter Hannah Price's death, two months after she was found dead in her room. The family said on Wednesday that the 25-yaer-old Price died by suicide while she was under the influence of narcotics, according to the People magazine.

The Daughtry family said in a statement that Price died by suicide after consuming drugs on November 12 at her home in Fentress County, Tennessee. Price, according to Daughtry, 42, was also suffering from mental illness for years and time and again taken medical help and also had to undergo therapies but couldn't come out of it.

Untimely Death

The Daughtry family said in a statement that their beloved daughter died by suicide. "Our beloved Daughter Hannah Price passed away on November 12th, 2021," read the family's statement. "Much speculation has been made since that date, and after a full investigation by law enforcement we are now able to speak in further detail."

The family also said that Price had struggled with mental illness "from a young age," and "was in and out of therapy and treatment centers" over the years.

"As Hannah got older, she struggled to find her footing and began using drugs and often found herself in abusive relationships," the statement read.

"Just months after losing her biological father to suicide, Hannah was the victim of a crime and was shot in the face. We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track. We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

End to All Speculation

The statement from the Daughtry family also puts an end to speculation around Price's death. Many had speculated at the time that she died by homicide although Daughtry's wife had clarified at that time that it was simply a rumor.

The family said that they did everything to help Price deal with her mental illness but that didn't help much as she ended up taking her own life. "We did everything we could to support her and get her the help she needed to recover from these tragedies and get her life back on track," they added. "We had just recently made plans with Hannah for her to seek further treatment and move closer to the family."

On the morning of her death, Price contacted her family members and told them she "was in fear for her life" after her boyfriend allegedly physically abused her and took her car, according to the statement. The family said they immediately called the Fentress County Police Department to perform a wellness check, and they did, leaving without incident after speaking to Price and determining that she was "OK" just before 1 pm.

However, hours later she found dead by hanging by her boyfriend, who called 911. She was pronounced dead at the scene. An investigation was launched by the Fentress County DA, Fentress County Sheriff Office and the Knoxville Medical Examiner's Office, who finally determined her official cause of death with no evidence of foul play, according to the statement.

"Hannah was a generous and loving person who wanted more for herself and others. She will forever be in the hearts and minds of those of us who love her," the statement continued.

"We ask for your continued privacy at this time while we grieve. If you or a loved one is experiencing mental health, abuse, or addiction problems, please seek help immediately," they added.

Chris Daughtry married Hannah's mother Deanna in 2000, with Hannah and her sister Rosa, 23, from a previous relationship. The couple also share twins Adalynn Rose and Noah James, 11.