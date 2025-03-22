How Did George Foreman Die? Boxing Legend and Two-Time Heavyweight Champion Dies Aged 76

Legendary heavyweight boxer and business entrepreneur George Foreman died on Friday night at the age of 76. His family shared the news on his Instagram page, confirming the loss of the International Boxing Hall of Famer. Foreman was a dreaded name in the ring during his youth. "Our hearts are broken," the caption read on the post. "

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose."

Death of a Legend

Born in Marshall, Texas, in 1949, Foreman had a troubled youth and admitted to being a bully. At 16, he joined the Job Corps, where he eventually discovered boxing at the age of 17.

Foreman was a two-time heavyweight world champion and won an Olympic gold medal in Mexico City in 1968. His comeback story remains one of the most remarkable in sports history, as he reclaimed the heavyweight title after coming out of retirement.

Foreman fought in two of the most iconic boxing matches in history, facing Joe Frazier in The Fight of the Century in 1971 and later battling Muhammad Ali in The Rumble in the Jungle in 1974.

Known for his powerful, devastating punches, "Big George" lost his first heavyweight title to Ali in that unforgettable bout.

In 2012, Foreman reflected on his Olympic win, admitting that he felt "afraid" going into the match, having competed in fewer than 24 amateur bouts before the Games.

"When I look back at the fight, all I can remember was how afraid I was," he told the BBC. "Chepulis was representing another 'superpower'. I didn't have the confidence that people thought I had.

"I wanted to win gold but didn't expect anything like that to happen in my life. But I was told to jab, jab, jab. With my jabs and other wild punches, there was no way to stop me. ... The left jab was my number one punch — I still think it was the best punch in boxing."

Extraordinary Life of a Legend

In 1977, after beating Jimmy Young in Puerto Rico, Foreman suffered severe exhaustion and heatstroke, which he later described as a near-death encounter. He took a decade-long break from boxing and returned to Texas.

Foreman made his boxing comeback in 1987, and in 1994—at 45 years old, two decades after losing his title to Ali—he reclaimed the heavyweight championship by defeating Michael Moorer.

Beyond boxing, Foreman gained widespread recognition for his business ventures, particularly the George Foreman Grill, which has sold over 100 million units since its debut in 1994. "Anything you desire, you can make happen," Foreman said after that fight. "It's like the song, 'When you wish upon a star your dreams come true.' Well, look at me tonight."

Foreman officially retired from boxing in 1997, but by then, he had already transformed into a charismatic pitchman, promoting numerous products. His most successful venture was the George Foreman Grill, which brought him millions in earnings.

Throughout his life, he also made several television appearances, including a 1975 episode of The Six Million Dollar Man and, more recently, The Masked Singer in 2022.

Foreman was a father to 12 children, and notably, he named all five of his sons George.

"Condolences to George Foreman's family," Mike Tyson wrote on X after the news of Foreman's death broke. "His contribution to boxing and beyond will never be forgotten."