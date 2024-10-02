How Did Frank Fritz Die? 'American Pickers' Star Dies Aged 60 Two Years After Suffering from a Stroke at His Iowa Home

Frank Fritz, the star of "American Pickers," has died at the age of 60. His co-star and friend, Mike Wolfe, shared the news on Instagram and Facebook on Tuesday, revealing that Fritz died on Monday night. Fritz, who was part of the original duo on the series, had been going through declining health since leaving the show in 2021.

The reality star suffered a stroke at his home in Iowa the next year, though the exact cause of death is still unclear. "It's with a broken heart that I share with all of you that Frank passed away last night," Wolfe wrote in a heartbreaking message announcing his death.

A Star Is Gone

He continued, "I've [known] Frank for more then half my life and what you've seen on TV has always been what I have seen, a dreamer who was just as sensitive as he was funny. The same off camera as he was on, Frank had a way of reaching the hearts of so many by just being himself."

Wolfe added, "Before the show we would take off together to places we never knew existed with no destination in mind and just the shared passion to discover something interesting and historic. We've been on countless trips and shared so many miles."

"I feel blessed that I was there by his side when he took one last journey home. I love you buddy and will miss you so much I know your in a better place," he ended the post.

A friend of Fritz shared with The U.S. Sun that he has been left in a wheelchair due to a stroke he suffered in 2022.

In the weeks following the stroke, a request for a conservatorship was filed, claiming in court documents that " Mr. Fritz's decision­-making capacity is so impaired that he is unable to care for his own safety or to provide for necessities such as food, shelter, clothing, or medical care without which physical injury or illness may occur.'

MidWestOne Bank was designated as Fritz's conservator, while his friend Chris Davis was named as his guardian.

Tributes Pour In

Fritz's co-star Danielle Colby also paid tribute to the late actor. "Frank, I will miss your ability to make everyone laugh, your love for talking tattoos, your epic collections but what I will miss the most are those little glimpses of vulnerability from time to time," Colby wrote.

"Frank, you loved your cat and your momma and we bonded on those things. You will be missed for all of these reasons and so many more. Rest in Peace Road Dog."

Fritz was the owner of Frank Fritz Finds, an antiques shop located in Savanna, Illinois. A passionate motorcycle rider, he was honored with induction into the Sturgis Motorcycle Museum Hall of Fame in 2019.

During the induction ceremony on August 8, he told to the local newspaper, the Black Hills Pioneer, "This is an honor that I will proudly talk about for the rest of my life."

According to the publication, Fritz had little interest in sports during his youth. Instead, he was drawn to motorcycles, stamp collecting, and beer can collecting. After his stepfather encouraged him to work for his desires, Fritz attended summer school and spent his afternoons working. By his sophomore year of high school, he managed to buy a 1959 Harley-Davidson Sportster, which he still owned as of 2019.

The "American Pickers" star said that his greatest accomplishments included his strong work ethic, lifelong friendships, and the continued ownership of his first motorcycle.