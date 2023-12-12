How Did Emily Matson Die? Award-Winning Pennsylvanian News Anchor Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly as Tributes Pour In

Emily Matson, a popular award-winning news anchor and reporter at WIPU-TV in Erie, PA, for 20 years, has died suddenly and unexpectedly at the age of 42. No cause of death was given for Matson. She is survived by her husband, Ryan. Matson's last on-air appearance was on Friday, and her death was announced by her news station, Erie News Now, on Monday.

Tributes have been pouring in from all corners for the TV news veteran, including many from fellow journalists. "It is with a very heavy heart that we have learned of the passing of our beloved Erie News Now news anchor Emily Matson," said her station's parent company.

Unexpected Death

"Emily was a shining light in our newsroom, delivering news with a passion and love she had for the Erie community and Northwest Pennsylvania," the statement further read.

"We loved Emily dearly and our hearts go out to the Matson family and her husband Ryan at this time."

Matson's coworkers expressed deep sorrow and shock over her unexpected death. "Emily was such a presence in the newsroom and in the studio, and I can't count the number of times that I would stop by her desk to talk to her or just listen to her talk to others," wrote meteorologist Sara Tonks.

"She always had a way of drawing people in and making them feel welcome, and when I first started at ENN she made sure I was included in the Secret Santa gift exchange and got me a sign that says "Let it Snow... Somewhere Else - Erie, PA."

"She made me, a stranger and a baby in the industry feel included and was always there with advice or ideas if I needed them."

Katie McGraw, a former colleague of Matson, described her death as an "incredible loss."

"I am heartbroken and truly gutted to share the news of my friend and former coworker's passing," she wrote.

"Emily and I worked together in Erie, PA for a few years.

"She and my fiancé had the most lovely friendship. I have so many wonderful memories with her. She was hilarious, witty, kind, fiery, talented, fabulous and fun. She is already so missed."

Tributes Pour in

On Friday, John Stehlin, a colleague who worked with her, posted a picture on Facebook of the two sharing brownies. "It's National Brownie Day! Look what my favorite coworker at 7 o'clock brought! She's so kind! But she forgot the milk," he wrote.

Messages of sympathy from fans are now being posted beneath the photo on social media.

"I am so sad to hear about Emily,' wrote one. 'I so enjoyed how fun you both made the 7 o'clock news. Light and healing to all at Erie News Now."

Another added: "John, I am truly sorry for your loss. Seven o'clock news will never be the same. I am so devastated, I felt like I knew her. I had the pleasure of meeting her once. Again my heart hurts for you."

Matson began her career as an intern at WJET-TV in Erie during the early 2000s. Transitioning to WICU, she initially served as a producer for the station's morning show for two years before securing a position as an on-air reporter.

She went on to become the co-anchor for WICU's nightly 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. broadcasts and achieved recognition as a two-time winner of the Outstanding Spot News Award from the Pennsylvania Association of Broadcasters.