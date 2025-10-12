How Did Diane Keaton Die? Hollywood Icon and Oscar Winner Who Starred in 'Godfather' and 'Annie Hall' Dies Aged 79 as Family Requests Privacy

Hollywood icon Diane Keaton has died at the age of 79, according to a report by People. A family spokesperson confirmed to the magazine that the Oscar-winning star passed away at her California home. Her loved ones have requested privacy as they mourn her death. No further details have been released about her death.

Known for her quirky charm, sharp wit, and timeless sense of style, Keaton enjoyed a career that spanned over 50 years. She first captured audiences with her breakthrough role in "The Godfather" trilogy and won an Academy Award for her unforgettable performance in "Annie Hall." Keaton became one of the most iconic faces of 1970s cinema.

A Legend Is Dead

Keaton continued to impress audiences with memorable roles in films like "Baby Boom", "Father of the Bride", "The First Wives Club", and "Something's Gotta Give", cementing her place in Hollywood history.

In recent years, Keaton continued to captivate audiences with the "Book Club" films, proving that her charm and talent transcended generations.

Born Diane Hall on January 5, 1946, in Los Angeles, she grew up with big dreams and a distinctive individuality that would later define both her career and her signature style.

After finishing high school, she studied acting at Santa Ana College before moving to New York City to attend the prestigious Neighborhood Playhouse, where her passion for performance truly blossomed.

Before Hollywood beckoned, Keaton made her stage debut in the original 1968 Broadway cast of "Hair", instantly standing out with her charisma and quirky charm. Her first film role came two years later in "Lovers and Other Strangers", but it was 1972's "The Godfather" that launched her into the spotlight.

Playing Kay Adams-Corleone, the conflicted wife of Al Pacino's Michael Corleone, Keaton became an integral part of one of cinema's greatest sagas, reprising the role in both sequels.

A Career Worth Remembering

Keaton's career soared even higher with 1977's "Annie Hall", which earned her the Academy Award for Best Actress and established her as one of the most relatable and compelling stars of her generation.

Reflecting on the film, she once told PEOPLE, "Of course my favorite is the obvious one. Woody didn't know if it would work. He didn't trust it — he'd say, 'It's just another sitcom.'"

Over the next few decades, Keaton's work became a masterclass in versatility.

From her passionate performance in Warren Beatty's "Reds"—with whom she shared a real-life five-year romance—to the comedic warmth of "Baby Boom", where she played a career woman suddenly navigating motherhood, her range was undeniable.

"If I was the mother, I wouldn't have been happy about the way I tossed those babies around!" she joked years later.

She continued to impress audiences through the '90s and 2000s with beloved Nancy Meyers films like "Father of the Bride" and "Something's Gotta Give", often sharing the screen with Jack Nicholson.

Off-screen, Keaton built a rich, independent life. She was a mother to two children, Dexter and Duke, whom she adopted in her 50s. Despite high-profile romances with Woody Allen, Warren Beatty, Al Pacino, and Jack Nicholson, she never married, once explaining that she valued the freedom to live life entirely on her own terms.

Keaton leaves behind a legacy not just of unforgettable performances but of a life lived with courage, individuality, and enduring charm.