How Did Dex Carvey Die? Dana Carvey's Eldest Son Dies Aged 32 from Accidental Drug Overdose as Body Is Found in Bathroom

Dana Carvey's eldest son, Dex, died on Wednesday evening at the age of 32 from an accidental drug overdose., The SNL alum, 68, and his wife Paula shared the tragic news of their son Dex's death in a heartbreaking statement shared on Instagram on Thursday.

The statement read, "Last night we suffered a terrible tragedy. Our beloved son, Dex, died of an accidental drug overdose. He was 32 years old. Dex packed a lot into those 32 years. He was extremely talented at so many things - music, art, film making, comedy - and pursued all of them passionately." Dana and Paula, who celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this year, are also parents of son, Thomas, 30.

Tragedy Strikes Family

"Dex 'most of all, he loved his family, his friends and his girlfriend, Kaylee. Dex was a beautiful person. His handmade birthday cards are a treasure. We will miss him forever," the statement continued.

The statement concluded: "To anyone struggling with addiction or who loves someone struggling with addiction, you are in our hearts and prayers."

According to TMZ's report on Thursday, Dex died after emergency responders were called to his home around 10 p.m. PT following a call from his girlfriend.

Dex was found unresponsive in the bathroom after having locked himself in, according to reports. Despite efforts by paramedics to revive him, their attempts were reportedly unsuccessful.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's online database confirms that Dex died at home, and an autopsy has been scheduled.

Following the news of Dex's passing on Thursday, Carvey shared two images of Dex on Twitter. One of the shots was captioned: "Dex and me working together. What a joy."

Short but Illustrious Career

Dex had previously opened for the "Saturday Night Live" alum's 2016 Netflix special, "Straight White Male." During this performance, he presented material he had been working on, covering topics ranging from Pride parades to anecdotes about his famous father.

Additionally, he appeared in various projects, including the 2016 short film "Carpool Pandering," 2016's "Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser," the 2014 miniseries "Beyond the Comics," and the 2013 miniseries "The Funster," as listed on IMDb.

Dex collaborated onstage with his brother, Thomas, who is also actively involved in comedy.

Dana Carvey is known for his contributions to NBC's Saturday Night Live, where he served as a cast member from 1986 to 1993.

In his final year on the show, he earned a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program. Carvey has also hosted SNL multiple times in the years following his departure.

Throughout his tenure on SNL, Carvey portrayed memorable recurring characters such as The Church Lady, Hans, and Garth Algar. His skillful impressions, particularly that of the late President George H.W. Bush, received widespread acclaim.

Carvey played the role of Garth in the successful 1992 SNL spinoff movie Wayne's World, alongside Mike Myers, and its 1993 sequel.

The duo reprised their iconic characters for an Uber Eats ad during the Super Bowl in 2021.