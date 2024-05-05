How Did Darius Morris Die? Former NBA and Lakers Star Dies Suddenly and Unexpectedly Aged 33

Former point guard Darius Morris, who ended his NBA career with the Nets, has died, his family said. He was 33. No cause of death was given. Morris played for both the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, as well as the Philadelphia 76ers, Memphis Grizzlies, and Brooklyn Nets during his career.

"With great sadness we announce the passing of our dearly beloved son, Darius Aaron Morris," his family said in a statement on Saturday, according to TMZ. "During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace." Tributes have been pouring in from all corners since news of his death was announced.

Gone too Soon

Hailing from Los Angeles, Morris was a highly-regarded four-star recruit from Windward High School before enrolling at the University of Michigan, where he played from 2009 to 2011.

During his sophomore year, Morris emerged as a standout for the Wolverines, earning recognition as an All-Big Ten Third Team member. He also clinched the Bill Buntin Most Valuable Player Award for the program, boasting impressive averages of 15 points and 6.7 assists per game.

Morris guided Michigan to the third round of the 2011 NCAA Tournament, where they faced top-seeded Duke. Despite a valiant effort, Michigan fell short, losing 73-71. In his final college game, Morris contributed 16 points and six assists as a guard.

During that season, Morris achieved a significant milestone by setting a then-school record with 235 assists, showcasing his remarkable playmaking abilities on the court.

Eventful Career Ends Abruptly

John Beilein, Morris's coach at Michigan, expressed profound grief at Morris's death, highlighting the athlete's role as a leader within the team.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine Darius Morris," the former Wolverines coach wrote on X. "In 2010-11 Darius was our starting pt gd. He was a leader in that program changing 21 win season that laid the foundation for Michigan's next decade of success. RIP DMo and condolences to the Morris family.

The Michigan basketball program also paid tribute to Morris with a heartfelt social media post, commemorating his contributions to the team and honoring his memory.

Morris was drafted by his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers, in the second round of the 2011 NBA Draft. He spent two seasons with the Lakers.

"We are heartbroken by the passing of Darius Morris," the Lakers wrote in a post on X.

Later, he played for the 76ers, Clippers, and Grizzlies before wrapping up his career with the Nets in the 2014-15 season.

He averaged 3.3 points and 1.4 assists per game throughout his 132-game career. Following that, Morris had spells in what was then known as the NBA D League before competing in China and France. His professional basketball career concluded with his final game during the 2019-20 season.