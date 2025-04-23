4-Year-Old Fatally Attacked by Dogs After Grandma Dies Due to Medical Emergency in Indiana

Two people have been confirmed dead in a dog attack that took place Monday afternoon in Huntingburg, according to Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck.

As reported by 14 News, the Huntingburg Police Department said around 3:30 p.m. EST, they responded to a report of someone being found in a pool of blood inside a house on the 100 block of N. Geiger Street.

Grandmother was Watching the Child While Her Parents were at Work

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman and child unresponsive at the residence. The woman was identified as 53-year-old Oliva Regalado and 4-year-old child as Evelynn Lopez.

Officials say Regalado was pronounced dead at the home. The girl was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. Regalado was watching the four year old while her parents worked.

Regalado Died due to Pre-Existing Health Conditions, After Which the Dogs Attacked the Child



Officers say Regalado died at the home that afternoon after she "suffered a medical emergency that occurred from a pre-existing medical condition."

"After this occurred, and for unknown reasons, police believe that dog(s) inside the residence then attacked Evelynn, who was the only other person inside the residence," authorities added in their social media statement.

Police say all dogs that were at the home were removed. It is not known where the dogs are being held. A GoFundMe has now been set up for Evelynn's parents, Alberto and Gina to help them cover funeral expenses. According to the fundraiser, Regalado was Alberto's aunt.