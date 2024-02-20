Andreas Brehme: German Soccer Star Who Scored Winning Goal Against Maradona's Argentina in 1990 World Cup Final Dies Aged 63

Andreas Brehme, the scorer of the decisive goal that won West Germany in the 1990 World Cup, has died at the age of 63. His partner, Susanne Schaefer, confirmed his sudden and unexpected death due to a cardiac arrest on Monday night. The soccer star sealed West Germany's win in the tournament final by converting a late penalty against Argentina in Rome.

Brehme, who earned 86 caps for Germany, also won the Bundesliga with Kaiserslautern and Bayern Munich, along with a Serie A title with Inter Milan, before retiring from professional football in 1998. After his playing career, Brehme transitioned into coaching, notably serving with Kaiserslautern from 2000 to 2006.

Death of a Star

Brehme, one of the most prominent defenders in the 1980s, was also a member of the West Germany team that lost the 1986 World Cup final to Argentina. He played a pivotal role in the rematch four years later in Italy, scoring the decisive 85th-minute penalty that secured victory for West Germany against Argentina led by the legendary Diego Maradona.

Bayern Munich paid tribute to their former player, saying: "FC Bayern are extremely saddened by the sudden passing of Andreas Brehme. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.

"Andreas Brehme will forever be in our hearts, as a World Cup winner and, more importantly, as a very special person. He will forever be part of the FC Bayern family. Rest in peace, Andi!"

His former club Kaiserslautern said: "FCK mourns the passing of Andreas Brehme. He wore the Red Devils' shirt for a total of 10 years and became German champion and German Cup winner with FCK.

"In 1990, he fired the German national team to the World Cup title with his penalty and became a football legend. The FCK family is in deep mourning and our thoughts are with Andi's family and friends."

Backbone of German Defense

Known as a set-piece specialist, Brehme, primarily deployed as an attacking left-back, emerged as a star in German football during the 1980s and 90s. Inter Milan players are set to don black armbands during their Champions League match against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday evening.

"FC Internazionale Milano and the entire Inter family are deeply saddened by the passing of Andreas Brehme and send their deepest condolences to his family," Inter Milan said.

"The German great played for Inter from 1988 to 1992, making 154 appearances for the club, scoring 12 goals and winning one scudetto, one UEFA Cup and one Supercoppa Italiana," the statement added.

Real Madrid said: "Real Madrid would like to express our condolences and affection to his family, his teammates, his clubs and all his loved ones."

Brehme's death comes less than two months after the death of Franz Beckenbauer. Beckenbauer, who coached West Germany to the 1990 World Cup victory, had also previously won the tournament as a player.