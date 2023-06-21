How Did Clark Haggans Die? Former Steelers Linebacker and Super Bowl XL Champion Dies Aged 46

Former Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans, a member of the team that won Super Bowl XL, has tragically died, a Pittsburg sports radio host announced on Tuesday. Haggans was 46. No cause of the NFL star was given. Haggans was an NFL player for 13 seasons and eight of those came with the Steelers between 2000 and 2007.

Haggans recorded a career-high nine sacks during the 2005 season. He sacked Seattle quarterback Matt Hasselbeck on the first drive of the Steelers' 21-10 victory in Super Bowl XL. Later, Haggans played for Cardinals and 49ers, returning to the Super Bowl in 2012 with the San Francisco squad that won the NFC championship.

Gone to Soon

Haggans excelled at Colorado State University, and his achievements eventually led to his induction into the university's Hall of Fame.

He was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fifth round of the NFL Draft in 2000, following the team's draft of his college teammate Joey Porter a year earlier. "I was happy I was drafted â€“ and to go and see Joey there with open arms. They should have played that Reunited song," Haggans told Steelersnow.com in 2019.

The linebacker also recalled about his inaugural NFL game, which took place on July 30, 2000, as a preseason matchup against the Cowboys.

"I was star-struck seeing Troy Aikman. I used to use him on my Techno-Bowl team," Haggans said. "Randall Cunningham was on their team then and when they snapped the ball, I didn't move. It all happened so fast â€“ I just stood there grabbing my crotch."

Career Worth Remembering

There was a much larger playbook in the pros as well.

"Before the pros, my coach would tell me â€“ that dude with the ball â€“ go get him and don't let him score. If we had more points than the other team I was happy," Haggans said. "Now, I had to learn about unbalanced lines, jumbo packages, spread offenses and two-minute offenses. It was just crazy. It wasn't just go get the guy with the ball anymore."

The 2005 Steelers made history by becoming the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl as a sixth-seeded team. They relied heavily on their defense during the postseason, which played a significant role in their success.

"A cool memory of course is winning the Super Bowl," Haggans said in 2019. "The coolest though was that the first dude I saw when the confetti fell was Joey. We would wig out when we won the Holiday Bowl at Colorado State â€“ that was the greatest thing to us then. Here we were winning a Super Bowl together."

The 6ft4 star enjoyed a 13-season career in the NFL, representing the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers following his departure from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

He retired from professional football in 2013 and subsequently became a notable advocate for the Black Out Child Abuse Campaign charity.

After news of his passing was announced on Tuesday, NFL fans paid tribute to Clark through various social media platforms.

"Clark was loved. He will be missed dearly by all of us that knew him. Most of all he loved his kids beyond measure. RIP Clark," wrote on fan.

"Thanks for the memories Clark," wrote another.

"My all-time favorite football Ram. This play below was the first game of my freshman year at CSU at the old Mile High Stadium. I'll never forget this play. Thanks for the memories!" wrote yet another.

He is survived by his son Damon and a daughter, Alianna.