How Did Cindy Morgan Die? 'Caddyshack' and 'Tron' Star Dies Aged 69; Body Found at Her Lake Worth Beach Home Days after Death

Actress Cindy Morgan, best known for her iconic blond bombshell role with Chevy Chase and Bill Murray in the cult classic movie "Caddyshack" during the 1980s, has died aged 69, according to officials. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office confirmed her death to TMZ on Saturday, saying that she died in the region.

A spokesperson for the county later confirmed to the publication that Morgan had died of natural causes a "few days ago." The actress gained widespread recognition for her standout portrayal as the alluring Lacey Underall, the golf club seductress, in the celebrated 1980 comedy. She also played a prominent role in the 1980s science fiction film "Tron."

Death of an Icon

The precise date of her passing remains unclear, but it appears that she may have died several days before her body was found on December 30. According to TMZ, Morgan's roommate contacted the police on December 30, 2023, after returning from a holiday trip to their home in Lake Worth Beach.

The roommate returned from her vacation and found that the actress wouldn't answer when she knocked on her door.

Choosing to seek help from the police, Morgan's roommate contacted them upon detecting a strong odor emanating from the room.

The police found her body in the bedroom. Presently, there is no indication of foul play, but an investigation is reportedly ongoing.

Apart from her role as the flirtatious niece of a country club head in "Caddyshack," Morgan showcased her versatility by portraying both Dr. Lora Baines and the computer program Yori alongside Jeff Bridges in the 1982 film "Tron."

In 2012, Morgan talked about "Caddyshack" and her audition for the part: "Caddyshack was my first film and I'll say that the end product was so completely different, it was originally about the caddies.

"So at first, I had nothing to lose to audition. It was fun. All I did was focus on making the person sweat. Look 'em in the eye, do that thing many women know how to..."

Career Worth Remembering

Morgan also played a major role as Lora, a computer programmer in the real world in the sci-fi classic "Tron" (1982), and Yori, her alter-ego within the film's computer-generated realm. Beyond her contributions to "Caddyshack," Morgan also had notable engagements in the nighttime soap opera "Falcon Crest," spanning three seasons.

Her diverse television appearances included shows like CHiPs, The Larry Sanders Show, Amazing Stories, The Love Boat, The Fall Guy, Vegas, and Matlock, among others.

While "Caddyshack" marked her breakthrough, it was not her initial foray into acting, as she had a minor role in the 1980 film "American Gigolo," featuring Richard Gere and Lauren Hutton, as noted by IMDb.

Born in Chicago, Morgan attended Catholic schools for 12 years before enrolling at Northern Illinois University, where she worked as a DJ on the campus radio station. Following college, she started her career at a local television station in Rockford, Illinois, working as both a weather girl and a DJ on Chicago's WDSM.

Morgan relocated to Los Angeles in 1978 in pursuit of an acting career. During this time, she secured the role of the Irish Spring Girl in advertisements, while simultaneously attending acting classes.

In her later years, Morgan extended her presence to several short films and ventured into the realm of voiceover work for video games.

Her final film role was in 2011 with "Empty Sky," and her last television appearance took place in a 1994 episode of "Under Suspicion."