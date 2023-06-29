How Did Cedric Killings Die? Former NFL Star Whose Career Ended after He Fractured Vertebra in 2007 Dies from Pancreatic Cancer Aged 45

Former NFL star Cedric Killings, who played from 2000-2007 before he fractured his vertebra that ended his career, has died at the age of 45 after battling lung cancer, according to reports. Killings also enjoyed spells with the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and more teams before the tragic accident that abruptly ended his career.

Nearly 16 years after making his final appearance for the Texans, the defensive lineman sadly lost his battle with pancreatic cancer on June 21. His wife, Shavon, paid tribute to him by describing him as an "all-round great person" while expressing her disbelief at the tragic news.

End of a Difficult Battle

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Shavon expressed her emotions, saying, "My love, my best friend, my husband of 21 years is no longer physically with me but he lives in my heart and in the hearts of our 3 children."

"I'm comforted in knowing he is resting and no longer in pain, but I'm still at a loss and can't believe this is real. If you've ever had the pleasure of meeting him then you already know how special he is. Just an all around great person. I don't just say this as his wife, it's echoed by family, friends, and former teammates. It has been an honor to share life with him, and to love and be loved by him.

So grateful for it all. Love you for life."

Killings had a successful college football career at Carson-Newman, where he started in all 54 games and earned the title of 1996 Defensive Freshman of the Year.

Subsequently, in 2000, he signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent. However, his time with the team was short-lived as he was released a year later.

After stints with the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and Washington Redskins, Killings joined the Texans in 2006, where his professional career would ultimately come to an end.

Abrupt End of Career

Tragedy struck during a game against the Indianapolis Colts in September 2007. Killings suffered a brutal head-to-head collision that forced him to be taken off the field on a stretcher. The incident resulted in a fractured vertebra, marking a significant setback in his career.

Over the months, Killings complained of persistent numbness in his lower body and he was unable to continue his NFL career, leading him to retire from the sport at the young age of 29.

Carson-Newman, the college where he had been honored with induction into their Hall of Fame, also expressed their condolences and paid tribute to their distinguished graduate upon learning of his passing.

"Cedric was a fantastic person, player, father, husband, teammate and most importantly, a man of God," said Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney, who played with Killings during the 1996 season. "We are praying for and grieve with Cedric's family during this difficult time."

Killings is survived by his wife and three children, who are mourning his death.

Tragically, his death coincides with the news of former Texans quarterback Ryan Mallett's death at the age of 35 due to drowning. The football community is saddened by the loss of both individuals within the same week.